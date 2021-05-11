Warriors' coach Nathan Brown adds to spine mystery in team to face Eels

Reece Walsh of the Warriors during the round eight NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the North Queensland Cowboys. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The playmaking puzzle continues at the Warriors, with exciting youngster Reece Walsh named on the bench for Sunday's Magic Round clash with Parramatta in Brisbane.

In the aftermath of the 38-32 defeat to Manly last weekend, coach Nathan Brown admitted he probably didn't get it right with the use of his personnel, with Walsh targeted by the Sea Eagles after being injected into the game in the 53rd minute.

But the teenager is listed as an interchange option for the game at Suncorp Stadium, with Chanel Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima named in the halves.

However late reshuffles have become common over the last month with the Warriors, so further changes can't be discounted.

Centre Euan Aitken has again been named on the extended bench, but is expected to start as he makes his return from the ankle injury suffered in round one against the Titans.

The young players in the Warriors team have done well, but the backline in particular looked green last Sunday and will benefit from Aitken's experience.

Fellow 2021 recruit Ben Murdoch-Masila comes back into the mix, named in the second row after missing last Sunday's match due to concussion, and will bring another dimension to the pack.

Bayley Sironen makes way for Murdoch-Masila, but the 17 is otherwise unchanged.

Despite their logistical problems with players, caused by the Covid bubble breach, the Eels are intimidating opposition.

They have only lost once to season – to the Dragons in round five – and boast the Storm and Roosters among their scalps in 2021.

Warriors team vs Eels

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

2. Edward Kosi

3. Adam Pompey

4. Rocco Berry

5. Ken Maumalo

6. Kodi Nikorima

7. Chanel Harris-Tavita

8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

9. Wayde Egan

10. Kane Evans

11. Josh Curran

12. Ben Murdoch-Masila

13. Tohu Harris

14. Jazz Tevaga

15. Leeson Ah Mau

16. Bunty Afoa

17. Reece Walsh

18. Bayley Sironen

20. Jack Murchie

21. Eliesa Katoa

22. Euan Aitken

(Four to be omitted)