Warriors' coach Nathan Brown adds to spine mystery in team to face Eels

The playmaking puzzle continues at the Warriors, with exciting youngster Reece Walsh named on the bench for Sunday's Magic Round clash with Parramatta in Brisbane.
In the aftermath of the 38-32 defeat to Manly last weekend, coach Nathan Brown admitted he probably didn't get it right with the use of his personnel, with Walsh targeted by the Sea Eagles after being injected into the game in the 53rd minute.
But the teenager is listed as an interchange option for the game at Suncorp Stadium, with Chanel Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima named in the halves.
However late reshuffles have become common over the last month with the Warriors, so further changes can't be discounted.
Centre Euan Aitken has again been named on the extended bench, but is expected to start as he makes his return from the ankle injury suffered in round one against the Titans.
The young players in the Warriors team have done well, but the backline in particular looked green last Sunday and will benefit from Aitken's experience.
Fellow 2021 recruit Ben Murdoch-Masila comes back into the mix, named in the second row after missing last Sunday's match due to concussion, and will bring another dimension to the pack.
Bayley Sironen makes way for Murdoch-Masila, but the 17 is otherwise unchanged.
Despite their logistical problems with players, caused by the Covid bubble breach, the Eels are intimidating opposition.
They have only lost once to season – to the Dragons in round five – and boast the Storm and Roosters among their scalps in 2021.
Warriors team vs Eels
1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
2. Edward Kosi
3. Adam Pompey
4. Rocco Berry
5. Ken Maumalo
6. Kodi Nikorima
7. Chanel Harris-Tavita
8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
9. Wayde Egan
10. Kane Evans
11. Josh Curran
12. Ben Murdoch-Masila
13. Tohu Harris
14. Jazz Tevaga
15. Leeson Ah Mau
16. Bunty Afoa
17. Reece Walsh
18. Bayley Sironen
20. Jack Murchie
21. Eliesa Katoa
22. Euan Aitken
(Four to be omitted)