US Open women's final live: Teen star Emma Raducanu wins US Open

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, reacts after defeating Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. Photo / AP

The sporting world has just witnessed something never seen before in the history of tennis with British teenager Emma Raducanu winning the women's final on Sunday morning.

The 18-year-old has become the first player in the open era to win a grand slam after starting the tournament as a qualifier.

Her 6-4 6-3 victory exploded in controversy at the finish line when she took a questionable medical time out while facing break point while serving for the championship at 5-3.

Raducanu called for the doctor after she scraped her knee and was left with blood trickling down her leg.

However, the timing of the time out, with Fernandez facing an opportunity to put the second set back on serve, appeared to anger Fernadez. Fernandez appeared to complain to the chair umpire before Raducanu came back and won the point and took the championship just a few points later.

She was made to work for it, however, with Canadian Leylah Fernandez pushing her further than anyone else this tournament.

Raducanu won four consecutive service games

In one of the craziest two weeks ever put together by a player in tennis, Raducanu won 20 consecutive sets of tennis, beginning with three wins in qualifying for the main draw.

The final was the first time teenagers have met in a Grand Slam final since 17-year-old Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 US Open.

In just one of several insane records broken, Raducanu is the youngest player to be crowned a grand slam champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

She is also the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

It is little wonder the tennis world had its collective mind blown on Sunday.

The tennis world was also blown away with the quality of the match.

The rollercoaster opening set lasted 58 minutes and it had everything.

However the match took another dramatic twist in the second set with Fernandez fending off a break point before breaking Raducanu's serve in the next service game to lead 2-1. In a sign of how crazy the match has been, Raducanu broke back immediately and led 5-3 with two championship point opportunities missed.

The match began just as dramatically as their runs to the final had been with both players breaking their opponent's serve in marathon early service games.

The British 18-year-old — the first qualifier ever to reach a Grand Slam final — broke Fernandez's serve on the sixth break point, before the Canadian responded by breaking in the next service game with her fourth break point opportunity.

The first three service games went for 23 minutes.

From there, the quality of the match and the searing winners bouncing off their racquets left tennis commentators stunned.

Veteran tennis journalist Crag Gabriel described the contest as "mesmerising".

Tennis correspondent Tumaini Carayol posted on Twitter he was "laughing at the quality of the match".

When Raducanu emerged with the first set, she was pumped up and roared towards the crowd, which had been cheering for Fernandez from the start of the match.

The crowd picked a side early in the first set, with chants of "Let's go Leylah" ringing loudly around Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Raducanu has not dropped a single set on her to way to the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fernandez, 19, has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and fifth seed Elina Svitolina on her passage to the final.