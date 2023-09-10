Novak Djokovic has won his 24th Grand Slam title after beating Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.
The Serbian won in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 (5), 6-3. He is now two grand slams clear of Rafael Nadal.
More to come...
Novak Djokovic has won his 24th Grand Slam title after beating Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.
The Serbian won in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 (5), 6-3. He is now two grand slams clear of Rafael Nadal.
More to come...
Ruby Tui has returned to the Black Ferns while form has been rewarded with selection.