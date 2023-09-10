Novak Djokovic reacts during the US Open final against Daniil Medvedev. Photo / AP

Novak Djokovic has won his 24th Grand Slam title after beating Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

The Serbian won in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 (5), 6-3. He is now two grand slams clear of Rafael Nadal.

More to come...