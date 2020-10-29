Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

UFC: 'We need the next challenge' - Israel Adesanya's plan to move up division

4 minutes to read

Israel Adesanya has made short work of the UFC middleweight division since his debut with the promotion in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

The immediate future has become a lot clearer for UFC champion Israel Adesanya and it lies outside the middleweight division.

Adesanya's camp is working on a move up to the light heavyweight division (93kg), and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.