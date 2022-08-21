Kamaru Usman lies on the octagon mat after being knocked out by Leon Edwards. Photo / Getty

Leon Edwards has shaken up the UFC world with a devastating knockout finish of Kamaru Usman to become the new welterweight champion of the world.

Edwards was less than a minute away from losing the bout, with Usman having dominated the fight for the majority, appearing to be set for a 16th consecutive victory, which would have tied an all-time UFC record.

But with just under a minute to go, Edwards landed a hellacious left kick that planted on the jaw of Usman and turned his lights out instantly.

Usman crumpled and fell backwards onto the canvas as official Herb Dean rushed in to wave the fight off.

LEON EDWARDS UPSETS THE WORLD AND GIVES USMAN HIS FIRST UFC LOSS pic.twitter.com/CrNXSowKMG — Mismatch (@MismatchSports) August 21, 2022

LEON EDWARDS JUST KNOCKED OUT KAMARU USMAN WITH A HEAD KICK!!!!!



WE HAVE A NEW WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION!!!!!!



OHHHH MYYYYY GOOOOOODDDNNEEEEESSSS!!! #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/qiAcDaiNIr — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 21, 2022

UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier had just spent the past 30 seconds talking about Edwards appearing to accept defeat when he launched.

A left hand from Edwards caught Usman's attention and saw him drop his hands, leaving his head exposed as the left kick came crashing in.

"The greatest head kick knockout in the history of the sport," Rogan said.

UFC president Dana White reacts to Leon Edwards’ KO of Kamaru Usman, calling it one of the most shocking title-fight results in UFC history. #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/FfMwouvEK5 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 21, 2022

The win for Edwards makes him the first Jamaican-born UFC champion and extends his winning streak to 11 fights.

It also snaps Usman's win streak and will see him fall from being ranked as the UFC's best pound for pound fighter.

Usman was taken down in the first round for the first time in his UFC career, but bounced back to control the fight over the next four rounds.

He had victory within his grasp, but Edwards refused to die wondering and his kick changed everything and sent fans watching on into meltdown.

OH MY GOD! LEON EDWARDS WITH THE COMEBACK KO OF THE CENTURY!!!! #UFC278 — Tom Albano (@thomasjalbano) August 21, 2022

"Oh my goodness," Cormier said.

"The way he pulled that out of the fire. He actually pulled victory from the jaws of defeat. I'm stunned. Leon Edwards just shook the world."

- with news.com.au