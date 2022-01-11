Kai Kara-France will meet Askar Askarov at a UFC Fight Night in March. Photo / Getty Images

Kai Kara-France's pathway to a shot at the UFC flyweight title has become clear.

Coming off an emphatic first-round knockout win over former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, earning a US$50,000 performance bonus, Kara-France made the most of his platform.

He let UFC boss Dana White know he was willing to serve as the backup when the title was contested at UFC 270 in January – ready to step in if either fighter was unable to make it.

While it was an offer appreciated by those at the helm, the Herald can confirm Kara-France will instead meet undefeated Russian prospect Askar Askarov in a title eliminator at a UFC Fight Night in Columbus, Ohio, on March 27 (NZT).

"I messaged Dana White saying thanks for the bonus, I'll be your guy if you need me to step up and make weight for the title fight in January," Kara-France explained. "He said, 'Love that; I always love to see when fighters are willing to step up', and he said they'd stay in touch.

"(Being the backup) didn't happen, but I got the next best thing with the No 1 contender fight."

Both fighters have proven themselves to be worthy challengers; Kara-France, currently ranked No 6 in the division, has a 6-2 record in the UFC including four performance bonuses, while Askarov (No 2) is unbeaten his four UFC appearances and took current champion Brandon Moreno to a draw in 2019.

While both fighters have shown their abilities, Kara-France said he was going make sure there was a clear top contender by the end of their bout.

"It's a great test for me. I want to test myself against the best in the world and I just don't want any excuses this time; once I take out this guy, I want to be the next in line for the title."

In 2021, Kara-France was the flyweight division's comeback kid. After three wins by decision to begin his UFC career, his momentum was halted with two losses in his following three bouts. However, 2021 saw a reinvigorated Kara-France return to the cage and earn his first UFC knockout against Rogerio Bontorin in March – planting Bontorin at the end of the first round in one of the year's best comebacks – before demolishing Garbrandt in December.

With back-to-back first-round knockouts to his name, Kara-France brings a power that no other fighter in the division has right now, and plans to make that work in his favour in a clash of style against the wrestling-based Askarov.

"It's no secret he's going to try take me down," Kara-France said.

"Every fight starts standing, that means it starts in my ballpark. So, you have to get me down, and if you get me down you have to keep me down. We'll be doing our homework; we'll be doing everything we can to neutralise this guy's wrestling an put him away.

"This year, you'll be seeing me fight for the title and win the flyweight world champion. That's what's motivating me; that's what's keeping my fire lit, because I know it's right there."