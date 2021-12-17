UFC: Justin Tafa becomes first heavyweight to miss weight in UFC history

Justin Tafa weighed in above the heavyweight limit ahead of his bout against Harry Hunsucker. Photo / Getty Images

Justin Tafa weighed in above the heavyweight limit ahead of his bout against Harry Hunsucker. Photo / Getty Images

Justin Tafa made UFC history when he stepped on the scales to weigh in for his bout in Las Vegas this weekend, becoming the first UFC heavyweight to come in above the 120.6kg limit.

Ahead of his bout against American Harry Hunsucker tomorrow on the UFC's final card of the year, Tafa tipped the scales at 121.1kg (267lbs), missing the mark for a non-title fight by one pound.

Last October, American Greg Hardy almost claimed that unwanted title ahead of his bout against Maurice Greene, coming in at 120.8kg on his first attempt. However, he successfully made weight at 119.9kg on a second attempt after taking an addition hour to cut weight.

Tafa did not take the additional hour afforded to him following his initial miss.

With Hunsucker weighing in at 108.1kg, there will be a sizeable 13kg weight difference between the two fighters, which is sometimes the case as the heavyweight scale ranges from 99kg to 120.6kg.

The bout is expected to go ahead as scheduled, with Tafa forfeiting a percentage of his paycheck to Hunsucker for coming in heavy.

It adds to what has already been a wild year for the Auckland-born fighter, involving a controversial loss, a compound fracture in his hand and a new four-fight contract with the promotion.

An interesting stylistic matchup, Hunsucker has looked at his best when he mixes his strong grappling game in, with four of his seven wins coming by submission. He has, however, shown an affinity for the stand-up game, happily exchanging strikes in the pocket with his opponent - an area where Tafa is most comfortable.

"I've seen that he's got a bit of grappling in him, but he's not too hesitant to throw," Tafa said. "If he brings that same energy, so be it – I'll finish him. If not, we'll see where he takes it."

The Australia-based 28-year-old was one of three fighters on the card to miss weight, with Macy Chiasson and Sijara Eubanks missing the mark for the women's featherweight (65.7kg) and flyweight (56.6kg) divisions respectively.

Chiasson's weight (67.3kg) was the highest registered by a women's UFC fighter in the promotion's history, with featherweight being their highest women's weight class.