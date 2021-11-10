UFC: Israel Adesanya, City Kickboxing consider relocation to Australia

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Photo / Instagram

New Zealand's top combat sports athletes have added Australia to their list of potential locations to move their operations to should Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland continue to impede their ability to train.

Since Auckland went into lockdown in mid-August, City Kickboxing's stable of high-level fighters, including UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, heavyweight boxer Junior Fa and several others, have been unable to train at a level necessary for their sport.

As it stands, rising UFC stars Kai Kara-France and Brad Riddell are set to fly out to the United States in coming weeks for their upcoming bouts – both of which shape up as pivotal clashes in the flyweight and lightweight divisions respectively – having been unable to get in work with other bodies in the gym.

It was the same case for UFC lightweight Dan Hooker before his bout in September. Hooker has since been based in Las Vegas, where Kara-France and Riddell are set to join him next month as none of them have been able to secure MIQ vouchers.

The group have recently spoken about looking into a move to the United States for all of their top-level athletes as to not miss any opportunities to compete, however the Herald understands Australia would be their preferred option if they were forced to make a move, where they would link up with Freestyle MMA in Windang, New South Wales.

Freestyle MMA - a sister gym of sorts to City Kickboxing - is home to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who trains at City Kickboxing during most fight camps, with he and coach Joe Lopez having tight links with the Auckland gym.

The City Kickboxing team. Photo / Photosport

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Volkanovski confirmed there were talks between the two gyms, however nothing was set in concrete as was often the case in the ever-changing Covid-19 environment.

"I can't tell you they're coming here next week. It all depends on how things go in New Zealand," Volkanovski told the Daily Telegraph.

"If things start opening up, I'm sure they won't go anywhere. But there are definitely talks [because] they can't just sit around and wait.

"They can't even get back into their own country right now so we've talked to them about [moving] and it's definitely what they want to do if they keep having dramas."

The top athletes at the gym will be able to return to training in Auckland once the city moves to Level 3 step 3. Currently at step 2, the Government is set to review these settings next Monday.

The Herald understands the City Kickboxing group will make their decision of whether or not to make the temporary shift by the end of the month, as they will need to establish themselves before a busy start to the new year.

Talks have been ongoing in regards to Israel Adesanya's next title defence, with a rematch against Robert Whittaker currently being worked on for UFC 271 in February – though the sides are still working on coming to an agreement that pleases all parties.

New Zealand's newest UFC signing Blood Diamond is expected to make his debut on the same card as Adesanya's next bout – be that in February or otherwise – while light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg has a bout in the works against American Fabio Cherant for UFC 271, though the contracts are yet to be agreed and signed.