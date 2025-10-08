“Taking McGregor’s co-operation and circumstances into account, CSAD reduced the standard 24-month sanction for three whereabouts failures by six months. His period of ineligibility began on September 20, 2024 (the date of his third whereabouts failure) and will conclude on March 20, 2026.”
The suspension is unlikely to interfere with any plans of a comeback McGregor might have had in the UFC. The former featherweight and lightweight champion noted that he intended to return for the promotion’s card at the White House, which is expected to be held on June 14 – coinciding with US President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.
The card was initially expected to be held in early July to coincide with Independence Day, however Trump revealed the June date at the weekend during an address in Virginia.
While McGregor has been vocal about wanting to return for that card, UFC boss Dana White told media after UFC 320 on Sunday that the promotion has not started trying to put a fight card together for the event yet.
“We’re still talking about the production and how everything’s going to work for the White House,” White said.
“We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet. That won’t even start until February. I made it clear that Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired-up to fight on that card, but nothing is done yet. No fights are being negotiated with the White House.”