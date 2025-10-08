Conor McGregor has been linked to a return on the UFC's card at the White House in mid-2026. Photo /

Conor McGregor has been linked to a return on the UFC's card at the White House in mid-2026. Photo /

After three strikes, Conor McGregor has been ruled out of a return to the UFC octagon until at least March next year.

The Irish superstar has been handed an 18-month suspension from competition by Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) for a violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy (ADP).

McGregor, who hasn’t fought in the octagon since July 2021, missed three attempted biological sample collections within a 12-month period last year, resulting in the violation. The three misses were listed as “whereabouts failures” by CSAD, as athletes in the UFC’s anti-doping testing pool are required to provide information about their whereabouts so they can be contacted for random testing without prior warning.

A statement on the UFC website said McGregor was recovering from injury and not preparing for a fight at the time of the violations – one in June and two in September – but the 37-year-old accepted responsibility and explained the reasons for the missed tests.

“Despite these mitigating factors, CSAD emphasises that accurate whereabouts filings and the ability to conduct unannounced testing are essential to the success of the UFC ADP,” the statement said.