Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MMA star Conor McGregor loses appeal over rape damages case

AFP
2 mins to read

Conor McGregor lost an appeal against a civil court ruling awarding damages to Nikita Hand. Photo / Getty Images

Conor McGregor lost an appeal against a civil court ruling awarding damages to Nikita Hand. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has lost an appeal in Ireland over a civil court ruling last year awarding damages to a woman who accused him of rape.

Three judges at the Court of Appeal in Dublin dismissed all the grounds for appeal raised by McGregor, 36.

Jurors at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save