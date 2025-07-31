Conor McGregor lost an appeal against a civil court ruling awarding damages to Nikita Hand. Photo / Getty Images

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has lost an appeal in Ireland over a civil court ruling last year awarding damages to a woman who accused him of rape.

Three judges at the Court of Appeal in Dublin dismissed all the grounds for appeal raised by McGregor, 36.

Jurors at Dublin’s High Court in November awarded damages of almost €250,000 ($484,594) to Nikita Hand, 35, who alleged that McGregor raped her in a hotel in the Irish capital in 2018.

The court heard allegations that McGregor “brutally raped and battered” Hand. The Irish sports star has insisted they had consensual sex.

However, Hand lost an assault lawsuit against a second man.