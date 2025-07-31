Following the November ruling, McGregor was ordered to pay the entire costs of the case, estimated at around €1.5m ($2.9m).
He appealed the jury’s decision, seeking a retrial of the civil case against him.
McGregor, a vocal figure in the Irish anti-immigration movement who in March met US President Donald Trump in the White House during a St Patrick’s Day visit, was not in court during a month of appeal hearings.
His legal team argued that judicial errors occurred in the original trial, including how he was cross-examined.
After the ruling, Hand told reporters that the appeal had “retraumatised” her but that she can now “finally move on and try to heal”.
“To every survivor out there, I know how hard it is, but please don’t be silenced, you deserve to be heard, you also deserve justice,” she said.
Nicknamed “The Notorious”, McGregor is one of the biggest stars in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mixed martial arts circuit, formerly holding the featherweight and lightweight titles.
The Irishman was sued in a US court in January, accused of sexual assault at an NBA game in Miami in 2023.
He has announced plans to run in Ireland’s presidential election this year.
The vote to elect the country’s next president – a largely ceremonial role without executive power – must be held by mid-November, but he faces several steep hurdles to get on the ballot.
- Agence France-Presse