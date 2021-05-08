UFC: Flyweight contender Ryan Benoit has bout cancelled after scary weigh-in scenes

UFC flyweight Ryan Benoit required assistance on the scales. Photo / Getty Images

UFC veteran Ryan Benoit has had his scheduled bout on this weekend's card cancelled after struggling to stand on the scales unassisted.

The 31-year-old American was scheduled to compete against Uzbekistan's Zarrukh Adashev in a flyweight (125lbs/56.6kg) bout on Sunday, but failed to make the weight.

Benoit, who has competed in eight UFC bouts since 2015 between the flyweight and bantamweight (135lbs) divisions, was initially unable to stand on the scales long enough for his weight to be taken. After being checked by a doctor, Benoit returned to the scales and, with the assistance of his coach, was able to get his weight taken.

However, he tipped the scales at 129lbs - three above the flyweight limit in a non-title bout. While that mark would usually result in a fine, the Nevada State Athletic Commission pulled the bout due to concerns over Benoit's health.

What are we doing? This is crazy. https://t.co/4Kuj5SXyvr — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 7, 2021

"My fight is off against Benoit [because] he couldn't make weight and couldn't stand at [the] weight in," Adashev said on Instagram.

"It's part of our job. [I] wish my opponent a speedy recovery. Get well soon brother, Baby Face Benoit. "I hope to see you soon in the cage. Thanks, everyone, for your support."

ESPN reported he was transferred to the hospital after weighing in over dehydration concerns, but was discharged and is scheduled to fly home tomorrow.

Benoit is the latest in an ever-growing list of fighters to have issues with their weight cut. A process that has become common place in mixed martial arts, the basic principle of it is to allow an athlete to drop to a class lower than their walking weight in the hope of gaining a strength advantage over their opponents.

After bringing down their weight through training and nutrition during the majority of a fight camp, the athletes will try to strategically manipulate their weight in the final week before their fight through loading up on water, and sweating the water weight out in a hot bath or sauna prior to weighing in.

The process can have serious effects to the athlete's body if not carried out properly, and can stress several of the body's organs.