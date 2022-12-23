Kai Kara-France has been forced to withdraw from UFC 284 in Perth due to injury. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Kiwi UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout at UFC 284 in Perth after sustaining an injury.

Kara-France was booked to take on No 6-ranked Alex Perez in the UFC’s return Down Under in February, which would have been his first appearance since his unsuccessful interim title bout against Brandon Moreno in late July.

Kara-France announced the news on social media, but did not disclose what the injury was.

“Unfortunately due to injury, I’ve had to pull out of my upcoming fight in Perth. I’m gutted I won’t be able to fight in front of everyone in Aus,” Kara-France said.

“To everyone who supports me, I’m sorry. This has been frustrating but I know I’m making the right decision. Hopefully me and (Alex Perez) can run it back next year. Enjoy the holidays, stay safe and will see you back in the Octagon 2023. Much love everyone!”

The booking for UFC 284 was the second time Kara-France and Perez were scheduled to square off, with the matchup being made for an event in 2020 but ultimately being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s the second high-profile bout to fall off the card this week, after the scheduled meeting between top middleweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa was called off due to contract issues on Costa’s side.

In a video message, Whittaker revealed he had been told he would be rebooked for March or April in 2023 rather than having a replacement found for the card. Whittaker is a fan favourite across the globe, so his abrupt absence from the card will be a blow to local fans if he does remain without a fight.

As the card stands, the only New Zealand fighter still booked to compete in the UFC’s return to Oceania is heavyweight Justin Tafa, who takes on American Parker Porter.

There will still be other Kiwi links on the card, however. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, whose home gym Freestyle Fight Gym in Wollongong works alongside Auckland’s City Kickboxing, will look to add the lightweight strap to his collection against Islam Makhachev in the main event. Light heavyweight Tyson Pedro is currently in Auckland training at the gym for his second full fight camp under the City Kickboxing banner.







