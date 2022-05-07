Israel Adesanya last fought at UFC 271 in February, retaining his title against Robert Whittaker. Photo / Getty Images

After demolishing Paulo Costa to defend his UFC middleweight title in September 2020, Israel Adesanya turned his attention to Jared Cannonier.

It was a simple call out.

"He's the one I want to fight next."

It wasn't his next fight, but now it appears he will get his wish. The Herald understands Adesanya is set to put his title on the line against the hard-hitting American at UFC 276 on July 3, headlining one of the biggest cards on the UFC calendar. The promotion is yet to confirm the booking.

Since the Costa fight, Adesanya had an unsuccessful bid to take the light heavyweight crown against then-champion Jan Blachowicz, before taking rematches against Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker back at middleweight – winning both by unanimous decision.

Adesanya has stressed his desire for new blood challenging his throne in recent years, and in Cannonier he gets just that.

Jared Cannonier earned his title shot with an impressive win over Derek Brunson at UFC 271. Photo / Getty Images

Cannonier has one of the more remarkable tenures in his UFC career since signing with the promotion in 2015 as a heavyweight. He only took two fights in the division – a win and a loss – before moving down to light heavyweight in late 2016. Two years later he dropped down once more, settling in at middleweight and posting a 5-1 record in the weight class with four wins by knockout. His only loss was a unanimous decision defeat to Whittaker.

The 38-year-old was the first UFC athlete to claim wins by knockout in three different weight classes, which Conor McGregor has since matched.

The matchup shapes up as a dream for fans of striking battles, with both Adesanya and Cannonier preferring to do their work on the feet.

The card will be the main attraction of the UFC's annual International Fight Week celebrations – a week which includes the promotion's Hall of Fame festivities and several other activations for fans and athletes to enjoy.