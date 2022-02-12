Christopher Reive chats to Robert Whittaker ahead of UFC 271. Video / NZ Herald

With media obligations done and weight made, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya left the public arena with one final message ahead of his headline bout at UFC 271.

"No more words. He won't win, because I will not lose."

Adesanya will return to the octagon in Houston on Sunday for a highly anticipated rematch against Robert Whittaker - the man he took the undisputed crown from.

It's been more than two years since their first meeting, which ended abruptly in the second round when Adesanya planted Whittaker with a combination of punches and earned the early stoppage. Since then, both men have been turning away all comers, cementing their status as the top two fighters in the UFC middleweight division.

Unlike their bout back in October of 2019, there has been little animosity between the two in the build-up to the fight. Despite an ongoing narrative about the two not liking one another, a lot of mutual respect has been shown with the pair acknowledging the talent of their opposition.

"You have to understand, from (The Ultimate Fighter) nationals to being the UFC middleweight champion, this guy did a lot of work and he ran through everyone – until he ran into me and I stopped that shit," Adesanya said of Whittaker.

"But the last three fights he has done what he's always done; he's improved, but he's always been a beast."

In their first meeting, Whittaker looked to apply the pressure in the striking game; coming forward constantly trying to put his hands on Adesanya.

It proved to be his undoing when Adesanya caught him on the way into range, and reflecting on that first fight, Whittaker indicated that his approach in that fight probably wasn't the smartest way he could have gone about it.

"One of the things I did learn was he's tricky to hit, I can tell you that much, he's a pain to hit," Whittaker said.

"There's a reason he's at the top of the division at the moment; he's a phenomenal fighter. I couldn't beat him the first time, and I've had to put in a lot of work to try and give him another run.

"I've put the work in and honestly I'm excited to get in there with him again to test myself. The rematch is a good way for me to gauge how far I've come or how far I've got to go. It really interests me, this fight.

"He beat me the first time; he's got bragging rights."