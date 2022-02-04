Christopher Reive chats to Robert Whittaker ahead of UFC 271. Video / NZ Herald

Israel Adesanya has signalled his intentions for his upcoming UFC title defence against Robert Whittaker, being motivated by the challenge of a more spectacular finish.

Adesanya claimed the undisputed UFC middleweight championship from Whittaker in Melbourne in 2019, knocking Whittaker out toward the end of the second round. It was Whittaker's first loss in the middleweight division, and remains his only loss in 12 bouts in the weight class.

For Adesanya, their meeting at UFC 271 on February 13 (NZ time) is his second straight rematch, after beating Marvin Vettori for a second time last June. However, speaking to The Sun, Adesanya said there was no shortage of motivation for the fight despite having already stopped Whittaker in impressive fashion.

"It's actually made me more motivated to do it again and do it more decisively, if that's even possible. Which it is, I believe so," Adesanya said.

"That's what's my motivation for this fight, that's what got me up for this fight - to do it again in a more devastating fashion."

Following the loss, Whittaker has bounced back in a big way, derailing three top contenders to earn another shot at the belt, while Adesanya has thrice defended the title.

In the lead up to the fight, Whittaker has willingly addressed that he let Adesanya get into his head before their first encounter and his ego got in the way of his performance.

Adesanya had noted that Whittaker was acting out of character leading into their meeting, and has since been vindicated by Whittaker's admissions.

"It was his ego, but I called it from (before) the fight," Adesanya told the Sun.

"I said, 'He's acting out of character.' And I said also, 'He's not being himself.' And people were like, 'Oh, he's such a good guy. He's such a good' (this and that). I'm like, 'He's a d***head. You guys just don't see it.'

"And now he's admitted that it was his ego that got the best of him. And I'm like, 'Well I told you so.' You should've listened to me; listen to your dad."

Whittaker said after the bout that it was the best he's ever felt heading into a fight, but the performance didn't match. Since then, he has looked at his best in three victories in which he was largely untroubled by some of the division's best.

For Adesanya, the prospect of Whittaker coming in improved from their first bout only makes the prospect more enticing.

"He said right after the fight, 'That's the best I've ever felt.' I remember that, I do not forget that," Adesanya said.

"So that was the best he's ever felt? Bet. If he can get better, I'm sure he's got better, bring the best. And I'll beat him again."