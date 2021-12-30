UFC 271: How Israel Adesanya is preparing for Robert Whittaker's 'aggravating' style

Israel Adesanya will take on Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. Photo / Getty Images

Beautiful things can come from collaboration.

Whether it is to solve a problem, create or teach, the combined expertise from all involved is usually on display in the final result.

In New Zealand combat sports, it's a process that comes naturally – and one UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is taking full advantage of.

Adesanya is currently deep into training camp ahead of his UFC 271 title defence against Robert Whittaker in mid-February, putting in work with his coaches at Auckland's City Kickboxing gym.

But as is often the case, Adesanya is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the rematch with Whittaker. Outside of the Auckland gym, the team works with and bounces ideas off the Hickman Brothers, Frank and George, of Bangtao Muay Thai and MMA in Thailand, while 'the Fight Dietitian' Jordi Sullivan handles the weight cuts from Australia.

But when it comes to preparing specifically for Whittaker, who Adesanya took the undisputed crown from in late 2019, the Kiwi champion has turned to the expertise of 11-time world champion taekwondo practitioner Carl Van Roon.

"I think a lot of it is just me putting in two cents here and there with Izzy and some of the other guys including (UFC fighters) Carlos (Ulberg) and Blood Diamond, giving them different looks and helping them to be more adaptable; giving them different ways of approaching opponents," Van Roon explained.

"I think that collaboration is natural, and it's something that is really effective about the New Zealand combat sports scene; we're stronger together when we all collaborate. I learn a tremendous amount from being around all the different experts in different fields, and it keeps me feeling young, motivated, excited about expanding as a martial artist myself, and also about contributing.

"The way we do camps is very collaborative and for me personally, I just love absorbing information. I think being part of a gym of people that are like-minded and excited about innovating and growing together, it's such a great place to be. (City Kickboxing head coach) Eugene (Bareman) is a tremendous leader, and one thing I really appreciate is he makes space for different people to help to put their skills to use.

"We just vibe and enjoy the process."

Van Roon, who trains at City Kickboxing while also running his own gym Van Roon Martial Arts, is arguably the country's best brain to pick when it comes to the unorthodox striking of Whittaker who, with a background in Hapkido and karate, can be an awkward opponent to break down.

Whittaker has a striking style like few others in mixed martial arts, standing almost side on in front of his opponent and constantly bouncing on his feet ready to dart in and out of range at any moment.

But while the style is a tough one to decipher in terms of MMA, when a fighter has to think about striking and grappling threats, and can mess with an opponent's timing, Van Roon explained that there are flaws in the system.

Adesanya solved the puzzle and found those flaws in their first encounter, landing 42 per cent of his attempted strikes to knock Whittaker out in the second round.

"It can be very aggravating to people," Van Roon said of Whittaker's style.

"If you don't have sparring partners who mimic that, or you're not accustomed to it, there are a whole lot of assumptions that people make if they come from a conventional striking background about what you should or shouldn't do, and about rule that you shouldn't break. Sometimes playing a little bit outside the rules and making something work for yourself, even if you are pushing the bounds of what is conventional, it can be really effective.

"But it also comes with its risks. That blitzing style and leading forward with your head and chest, you can be a little exposed, but it can also be unorthodox and awkward to time and work against. There are pros and cons.

"I think both Israel and Rob are aware of their strengths and weaknesses, so it will be interesting to see how things play out."

Adesanya and Whittaker will meet in the headline bout at UFC 271 in Houston in February, with Ulberg taking on Fabio Cherant and Diamond making his UFC debut against Orion Cosce on the card as well.