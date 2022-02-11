Christopher Reive chats to Robert Whittaker ahead of UFC 271. Video / NZ Herald

What's the situation?

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line once more when he meets Robert Whittaker in the headline bout in Houston. It's a rematch that has been a long time coming, after Adesanya took the undisputed crown from New Zealand-born Whittaker in Melbourne back in 2019.

It's been an interesting couple of years since that meeting. Many felt Whittaker should have gotten an immediate rematch but, instead, both fighters have had three bouts in the division. While Adesanya has been looking for new challengers to his throne, after beating Yoel Romero and derailing the hype of Paulo Costa, he had to take a rematch in the form of Italian Marvin Vettori. As he did in their first meeting, Adesanya claimed a decision win.

Part of the reason Adesanya hasn't been able to find new challengers is thanks to Whittaker. After Adesanya mentioned he would like to fight Brit Darren Till; Till was beaten by Whittaker. Adesanya said he would like to fight American Jared Cannonier, then Cannonier was beaten by Whittaker. Whittaker also beat Kelvin Gastelum in his most recent fight, shutting out the firmer title contender 50-45 on all three scorecards.

As Whittaker said at a press conference on Friday: "You can see the level difference between us and the rest of the division."

Adesanya and Whittaker have shown they are far and away the best two middleweights in the promotion, and they will finally get to meet again.

What happened the first time around?

Adesanya put paid to Whittaker. While Whittaker said at the time it was the best he had felt going into a fight, it definitely wasn't his best performance. His constant want to rush forward and try to put hands on the elusive Adesanya ultimately was his undoing, first getting dropped by a counter attack late in the first round, before being finished in almost the exact same sequence midway through the second round.

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya first met at UFC 243 in Melbourne in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Whittaker has since admitted the mental warfare leading into the fight, as well as the pressure of the moment and his ego all got the better of him and he didn't perform as he knows he can – and you'd be hard-pressed to find someone to disagree with him. This time around, at least in the build up to the fight, Whittaker has come into fight week in a better mindset and looks ready to show the reigning champion his best on Sunday.

But as Whittaker has improved, so has Adesanya, and that makes for an intriguing prospect in the octagon.

Anyone else from down this way fighting?

Adesanya and Whittaker won't be the only New Zealand and Australian fighters on the card. Fellow City Kickboxing fighters Carlos Ulberg and Blood Diamond will be among the first fighters into the cage for the event. Diamond makes his UFC debut opening the card against the hard-hitting, high-pressure style of Jeremiah Wells, while Ulberg meets well-rounded Fabio Cherant a few fights later. Both Diamond and Ulberg will be fighting on the early prelims, which are only available on the UFC's subscription service, UFC Fight Pass.

Across the ditch, fans will be cheering on Jacob Malkoun, a teammate of Whittaker's, against AJ Dobson – also on the early prelims. On the prelims – broadcast on ESPN and Prime TV - rising flyweight contender Casey O'Neill will look to continue her rise against veteran Roxanne Modafferi, while ever-entertaining Tai Tuivasa takes on Derrick Lewis in the co-main event in one for fans of big hits and short fights.

When is it?

The action is set to get underway at 12pm on Sunday February 13 with the early prelims. The prelims then get underway around 2pm, with the main card starting from 4pm. Adesanya v Whittaker II will go down between 6 and 7pm.

Tale of the tape: Adesanya | Whittaker

Record: 21-1 (15 KO) | 24-5 (9 KO, 5 sub)

Height: 193cm | 180cm

Reach: 203cm | 185cm

How can I watch it?

The main card, which includes Adesanya v Whittaker and Tuivasa v Lewis, can be purchased on Sky Arena, Spark Sport and Sky Sport Now for $39.35. The prelims, including O'Neill v Modafferi, are being broadcast on ESPN, Prime TV and Sky Sport now, while the early prelims, featuring Diamond, Ulberg and Malkoun are only available on UFC Fight Pass.

Odds

Israel Adesanya $1.36 Robert Whittaker $2.95

Carlos Ulberg $1.38 Fabio Cherant $2.85

Blood Diamond $2.70 Jeremiah Wells $1.42