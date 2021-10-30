UFC 267: Dan Hooker suffers first-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev

Makhachev wins via first-round submission over Dan Hooker in UFC 267. Video / Sky Sport

Dan Hooker has been unable to halt the momentum of rising Russian UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev, falling to a first-round submission defeat in Abu Dhabi.

Hooker knew what he was coming into against Makhachev, who had smothered his last eight opponents with his heavy wrestling game. The No6-ranked Kiwi looked good early, moving around and feinting kicks and punches while flashing the jab to keep Makhachev at range.

However, Makhachev, ranked at No5, got the opportunity he needed to get the fight to the ground about a minute in. The Russian used a right hand high, which Hooker countered with a leg kick. That opened the door enough for Makhachev to change his level and catch the unbalanced Kiwi's legs.

Once the fight got to the canvas, Makhachev got on top and began to weigh on Hooker. Although he wasn't doing any damage in the position, Makhachev went looking for areas to attack. While Hooker defended well initially, Makhachev was eventually able to isolate his right arm and lock it up in a Kimura armbar to earn the submission win.

Despite taking the bout on just 35 days' notice, it will be a frustrating loss for the Kiwi given the way things unfolded. While he knew where Makhachev's strengths were, he was unable to stop the Russian from imposing his game plan.

While he won't move up the rankings, the loss is not a major setback for Hooker by any means. Still ranked inside the top 10 of the deepest division in the UFC where there are plenty of high-profile match ups on the horizon for him.