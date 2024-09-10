Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained by police moments before entering the stadium to play in his season's opening game, in which he scored a touchdown.

The 2024 NFL season is under way and the usual deluge of headlines have flowed, but one in particular has caused a stir for something that didn’t take place on the gridiron.

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and placed face-down on the street outside Hard Rock Stadium in Florida after he was stopped for speeding and reckless driving on Sunday morning (Monday NZT) ahead of his team’s season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Teammate Calais Campbell was also briefly handcuffed at the scene after refusing to leave when asked by police. Hill received citations for careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt, but was not arrested.

Not about to let the incident affect his play, Hill caught six passes for 130 yards and scored a touchdown, after which he recreated the pre-game scene by putting his hands behind his back and having a teammate mimic applying handcuffs.

The Dolphins said in a statement they have a strong relationship with the police department but were “saddened” by the incident.