Twenty20 Cricket World Cup: Black Caps star Devon Conway takes stunning catch against Pakistan

The Twenty20 World Cup is only just getting started, but Black Cap Devon Conway may have already taken the catch of the tournament.
In his first game at a World Cup, Conway flew through the air to take a diving, full-length catch to his left to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez, leaving the Pakistani batsman and fans in the crowd stunned.
The sensational grab was quickly branded as a 'superhero' catch on social media.
The spectacular snare reduced Pakistan to 63-3 after 11 overs in their chase of 135 for victory, but unfortunately for Conway and the Black Caps, it wasn't enough to deny Pakistan, who eventually claimed a five-wicket win to move to 2-0 at the Cup.
Conway had earlier struggled for his best form with the bat, mustering 27 off 24 balls, with the Black Caps now needing a victory over India on Monday morning to keep their Cup campaign alive.