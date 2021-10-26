Twenty20 Cricket World Cup: Black Caps star Devon Conway takes stunning catch against Pakistan

Devon Conway performed an impressive 'superhero' catch, but the Black Caps were beaten by five wickets against Pakistan. Video / Sky Sport

Devon Conway performed an impressive 'superhero' catch, but the Black Caps were beaten by five wickets against Pakistan. Video / Sky Sport

The Twenty20 World Cup is only just getting started, but Black Cap Devon Conway may have already taken the catch of the tournament.

In his first game at a World Cup, Conway flew through the air to take a diving, full-length catch to his left to dismiss Mohammad Hafeez, leaving the Pakistani batsman and fans in the crowd stunned.

The sensational grab was quickly branded as a 'superhero' catch on social media.

Catch of tournament so far. Devon Conway #PakvsNz — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) October 26, 2021

Hahaha, Conway that is absolutely absurd! — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 26, 2021

The spectacular snare reduced Pakistan to 63-3 after 11 overs in their chase of 135 for victory, but unfortunately for Conway and the Black Caps, it wasn't enough to deny Pakistan, who eventually claimed a five-wicket win to move to 2-0 at the Cup.

Conway had earlier struggled for his best form with the bat, mustering 27 off 24 balls, with the Black Caps now needing a victory over India on Monday morning to keep their Cup campaign alive.