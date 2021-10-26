Cricket: South African star Quinton de Kock pulls out of Twenty20 World Cup match after refusing to take a knee

Quinton de Kock of South Africa. Photo / Getty

Star South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock pulled out the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to "take the knee".

De Kock's absence was a big blow at the toss before the match, as Proteas captain Temba Bavuma revealed it was due to "personal reasons".

But soon after, Cricket South Aafrica revealed "the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to 'take the knee'.

"All players had been required, in line with a directive of the CA Board on Monday evening, to "take the knee" in a united and consistent stance against racism. This is also the global gesture against racism that has been adopted by sportspeople across sporting codes because they recognise the power of sport to bring people together.

"After considering all relevant issues, including the freedom of choice of players, the Board had made it clear it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a stand against racism, especially given SA's history. The Board's view was that while diversity can and should find expression in many facets of daily lives, this did not apply when it came to taking a stand against racism.

"The Board will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps. All players are expected to follow this directive for the remaining games of the World Cup.

"CSA thanks all other Proteas players for agreeing to unite and make such an important public stand against racism."

Before the first match of the World Cup against Australia, South African players were seen making various gestures. Some knelt and raised a fist, some stood with a raised fist and others stood at attention — the three options give to South African players as of November last year.

The Black Caps all knelt before their opening game against Pakistan.

As the team prepare to take the knee before today's @T20WorldCup match against Pakistan, hear from captain Kane Williamson about why the team will be doing so ahead of each match during the tournament. #GiveNothingToRacism pic.twitter.com/YPMDOdoDo7 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 26, 2021

De Kock has previously refused to speak on the issue.

After hitting 141 not out against the West Indies in a Test match in June, de Kock said: "I'll keep my reasons to myself and it is my own personal opinion.

"It is everyone's decision and no one is forced to do something and that's the way I see things."

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted: "I fear we haven't heard the last of the de Kock issue. I won't be surprised if we don't see him in a Protea shirt again."

IF Quinton de Kock has made himself unavailable for this #T20WorldCup match against the West Indies because players have been instructed to take the knee, then he must be withdrawn from the squad immediately. pic.twitter.com/nWzTjKI3Ei — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 26, 2021

South Africa say all players have to take the knee against WI today, noted non-knee taker Quentin de Kock immediately drops out of the match for ‘personal reasons’? That’s a…yoinks. — Crypt Deeley (@ThatChris1209) October 26, 2021

Imagine being a black person and playing along with Quinton de Kock.



Now you know that the battles aren't just won with merit, economic upliftment, and personal successes. — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) October 26, 2021

In the commentary box, former Zimbabwean cricketer Pommie Mbangwa and ex-West Indies captain Darren Sammy spoke on the issue.

"Excuse me if I sound political because some will say it's political, but I can't shed my skin," Mbangwa said. "I hope that the discussion at the very least can be about how to be united about something that everyone agrees on. This is also the hope that there is agreement in that regard."

Sammy said: "Sometimes I don't understand why is it so difficult to support this movement if you understand what it stands for. That's just my opinion what my kind have been through. There are a lot of issues affecting the world but I don't understand why it's so difficult."