Tribute song released in honour of Kiwi expat police officer Matt Ratana shot dead

A new version of a rugby anthem will be released in honour of the Kiwi cop Sergeant Matt Ratana who was shot dead in South London in September.

Classical singer Joanna Forest has recorded a version of World In Union to commemorate Ratana's life, who was a rugby fanatic.

It comes after former All Black Zinzan Brooke led a haka after his funeral at a small memorial in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, for family, friends and colleagues.

Brooke joined members of Ngāti Rānana - London Māori Club - in performing the haka as Ratana's casket was taken from the premises in the hearse.

The 54-year-old Metropolitan Police officer was shot several times in the Croydon Custody Centre in the early hours of September 25 as he prepared to search a handcuffed suspect.

That suspect, Louis De Zoysa, 23, was in a critical condition after shooting himself during the incident. He remains in hospital and "unfit for an interview" by police.

Money raised by the release of the song will go to The Matt Ratana Rugby Foundation, which aims to change life experiences through rugby.

Ratana was the head coach of East Grinstead RFC. Club president Andy Poole says Forest and pianist Joel Goodman had "shown such kindness and compassion".

"This beautiful song has been recorded in the hope it brings a little harmony and unity to Su, Matt's partner, his friends and loved ones and to the police and rugby communities around the world," Poole says.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont says Ratana represented the "very best of our sport" and he would be hugely missed by those closest to him.

Meanwhile, Forest says releasing the song in Ratana's memory is an honour.

"I hope it brings comfort to his family and in friends across the police and rugby community," Forest says.

"He was clearly a deeply respected man who was loved and admired by many."

Ratana, who hails from Hawke's Bay and worked five years for Auckland Police, was approaching the shooter to perform a Covid-19 temperature test when he was shot at point blank range.

Originally from Hawke's Bay, Ratana was educated at Palmerston North Boys' High School and went to the UK in 1989 while in his early 20s. He joined the London Metropolitan Police two years later.

He was once just 300m from an IRA bomb that exploded outside the British Prime Minister's residence at 10 Downing St in 1992.

Ratana returned to New Zealand to serve for Auckland City and Counties Manukau police between 2003 and 2008.