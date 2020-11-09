Tri-Nations rugby: What the All Blacks expect from Pumas' first test in 13 months

Anton Lienert-Brown makes a run against the Pumas. Photo / Photosport

A whole lot has happened in the near year and a half since the All Blacks last met the Pumas.

The Pumas have played just seven tests since that 20-16 loss to their New Zealand counterparts in July last year – all of which were before 2020 began.

In recent years, having the majority of the squad in the Jaguares in Super Rugby has meant the team spend plenty of time together and the layoff wouldn't be as much of a problem.

However, with the Covid-19 pandemic forcing Super Rugby to be divided into three tournaments individualised by country, the Jaguares were left out in the cold and several of their star players left to take up jobs in Europe.

So, while the All Blacks had the luxury of playing for their clubs in Super Rugby Aotearoa, and have already played four tests against Australia this year, the Pumas are coming into their test season underdone compared to recent years.

The Argentinians have, however, had some warm up matches against Australia A, and All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown said from the film he had seen they were looking sharp.

"They are a passionate country and have got some outstanding players," Lienert-Brown said. "So, we expect them to turn up like the Pumas do normally.

Anton Lienert-Brown has been strong for the All Blacks in 2020. Photo / Photosport

"We think they're going to be sharp. They're going to turn up ready to go and we've got to expect that."

They will need to be for their first test of the year on Saturday, with the All Blacks looking to bounce back after a disappointing display in Brisbane in their loss to the Wallabies last weekend.

Outside of the four cards shown – a red and a yellow to each team – the Wallabies outplayed the All Blacks. The hosts ran from over 100m more than the All Blacks, disrupted them at the scrum, and conceded fewer penalties.

"Within this group - players and management – we set our standards very high, and it doesn't matter if we win or lose, we have a standard we want to reach," Lienert-Brown said.

"Obviously at the weekend we didn't reach that standard. It always hurts losing in the black jersey; we all take a huge amount of pride going out there and we know what is required. To not reach our standards personally, and what the All Blacks jersey demands of us is disappointing.

"It'll put fire in the bellies for this week and hopefully we can turn that around."