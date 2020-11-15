Tri Nations rugby: The statistics that define the All Blacks' shocking display against Argentina

A statistical look at the All Blacks' shock 25-15 defeat to Argentina in Sydney.

1 clean break - The All Blacks made 54 runs in the test but only one player broke the Argentina defence – Caleb Clarke. It's worth noting Argentina only had two breaks.

2 metres gained for Jordie Barrett – According to Opta, the All Blacks wing had just two metres gained in three carries.

1 scrum - The number of scrums won by the All Blacks. There was just five scrums in the test.

10 - 10 different All Blacks were penalised with six of them converted into points by Nicholas Sanchez.

402 – Numbers of days since the Pumas last played a test match before facing the All Blacks.

40 - Ian Foster's current win percentage as All Blacks coach after five tests. Yes a small sample size, but you have to go back to Ivan Vodanovich in 1971 for a coach with a winning percentage as low.

2 - The five previous All Blacks coaches Steve Hansen, Graham Henry, John Mitchell, Wayne Smith and John Hart all went 5-0 in their opening five tests as All Blacks coach. Foster has lost twice.

25 - Points scored by Nicolas Sanchez is the third most points by a player against the All Blacks.

29 – In 29 previous tests the All Blacks had 28 victories over Argentina with one draw in 1985.

25 – The most points Argentina have scored against the All Blacks (previous best in 46-24 defeat in 2018).

15 – The fewest points the All Blacks are scored against Argentina (previous worst was in 20-16 victory in 2019).

The Pumas celebrate after beating the All Blacks. Photosport

2 – Equals the fewest tries the All Blacks have scored against Argentina (occurred in six other tests).

10 - Argentina's world ranking heading into the test. The Pumas had won just three of their past 36 tests against Tier 1 nations.

5 - Number of tests under Ian Foster for the All Blacks to reach two defeats under his reign. Under Steve Hansen it took 37 tests before a second defeat.

2011 – The last time the All Blacks lost back-to-back tests (South Africa 18-5, Australia 25-20).

9063 – One of the smallest crowds in recent memory for an All Blacks test.

0 – Cards. At least one positive for Ian Foster.