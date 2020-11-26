Website of the Year

Tri Nations rugby: Patrick McKendry - The two players under pressure to perform for All Blacks against Argentina

The All Blacks look for revenge over Argentina in their final match of 2020.
Patrick McKendry
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

If the All Blacks, having lost two tests in a row, feel like they are standing on a precipice ahead of their next and last of a very strange year, that's because they are.

