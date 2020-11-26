Tri Nations rugby: Patrick McKendry - The two players under pressure to perform for All Blacks against Argentina

OPINION:

If the All Blacks, having lost two tests in a row, feel like they are standing on a precipice ahead of their next and last of a very strange year, that's because they are.

Another defeat to Argentina would require some difficult decisions to be made, and potentially by New Zealand Rugby with regards to the coaching set-up.

There will also be extra scrutiny on every player and every combination and perhaps two players and one combination in particular.

In explaining his squad for the test against the Pumas in Sydney on Saturday, head coach Ian Foster made reference to the fact that every All Black had to make better decisions on attack than they have during their last test defeats to the Wallabies and Pumas in Brisbane and Sydney respectively, and that if and when things did break down in that area, playmakers Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett were invariably in the critics' crosshairs.

Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett. Photo / Photosport

He's right on all counts, but Mo'unga, after one of the tests of his career in the record 43-5 demolition of the Wallabies in Sydney four weeks ago, wasn't selected in the fourth test against the Aussies a week later, and while there was some talk this week about Foster tossing up whether to shift Barrett from fullback back into the No 10 jersey after a defeat to the Pumas notable for its tepid All Black attack, it thankfully didn't transpire.

To drop Mo'unga after one ordinary performance in a team full of them would have been a knee-jerk reaction not in keeping with what until now has mainly been a methodical approach by Foster (although in hindsight making six changes to the backline for the Australia defeat was a gamble that backfired).

Mo'unga is now the best No 10 in New Zealand and Barrett the best fullback (his brother Jordie doesn't have the experience and temperament to start there in big tests), so the pair must start together as dual playmakers.

A case could be made for attempting to recreate Beauden's bench impact role from 2012-2016, a period when the All Blacks were almost untouchable, but those days are gone - this team simply doesn't have the depth to allow it. Besides which, Barrett would probably see it as a significant demotion and as a senior figure do not underestimate his influence on selections.

So it's up to those two to take this test by the scruff of the neck and set the agenda on attack – for the sake of the All Blacks as well as their continued incumbency in the No 10 and No 15 jerseys.

Yes, the pack has to fully engage again after a collective foot was taken off the gas pedal in the two losses, but, as Foster said, better decisions have to made on attack and Mo'unga and Barrett have to drive that.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster watches his players. Photo / Photosport

It's no secret that the Pumas will bring total commitment on defence and that they will be difficult to break down, especially early. They are also likely to attempt to use the emotion of Diego Maradona's recent death as an extra motivating force, although going by their performances over the past fortnight, they are unlikely to need it.

So there can be no excuses for Mo'unga or Barrett, who have had the past fortnight to strategise and finetune their attacking methods.

And yet, for all their attacking and creative quality as individuals, there remains a sense that Foster isn't completely sold on the dual playmaker concept which in itself raises more questions than answers.

Today he once again refused to completely commit to it as a long-term option, saying right now it's the best thing for the team.

Whether that's because Foster is merely being diplomatic because Barrett still harbours strong ambitions to play No 10, who knows, but for a team standing on the edge and two players and one combination in particular in the spotlight, it wasn't exactly a vote of confidence.