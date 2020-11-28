Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Tri Nations rugby: All Blacks' touching pre-game tribute to late Diego Maradona

2 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Watch Live: Redemption time or will Argentina produce another upset? Sky Sport and The Alternative Commentary Collective bring you all the action from Newcastle as it happens.
NZ Herald

The All Blacks have won hearts of fans before a ball was even kicked in their final Tri Nations test against Argentina - with a heartfelt tribute to late football icon Diego Maradona.

Moments before performing the haka in the rematch with the Pumas, All Blacks captain Sam Cane handed over an All Blacks jersey with the name 'Maradona' on it, and the No 10.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane shortly before kick-off against Argentina in Newcastle. Photo / AP
All Blacks captain Sam Cane shortly before kick-off against Argentina in Newcastle. Photo / AP

The gesture was received with rapturous applause from the packed McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

Maradona died on Thursday (NZT), two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery.

He was 60.

The All Blacks presented a jersey in tribute of Diego Maradona to Argentina before their test in Newcastle. Image / Sky Sport.
The All Blacks presented a jersey in tribute of Diego Maradona to Argentina before their test in Newcastle. Image / Sky Sport.

The stocky former midfielder was among the best players ever and led his country to the 1986 World Cup title.

Famed for the "Hand of God" goal in which he punched the ball into England's net during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, Maradona captivated fans over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play that was all his own.

The All Blacks and Pumas met for the second time in two weeks on Saturday night, following the South Americans' historic first win against the Kiwis in Sydney.