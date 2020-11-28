Tri Nations rugby: All Blacks' touching pre-game tribute to late Diego Maradona

The All Blacks have won hearts of fans before a ball was even kicked in their final Tri Nations test against Argentina - with a heartfelt tribute to late football icon Diego Maradona.

Moments before performing the haka in the rematch with the Pumas, All Blacks captain Sam Cane handed over an All Blacks jersey with the name 'Maradona' on it, and the No 10.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane shortly before kick-off against Argentina in Newcastle. Photo / AP

The gesture was received with rapturous applause from the packed McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

Great to see the @AllBlacks brothers show respect to the sporting legend that was Maradona ❤️✊🏽🏉 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) November 28, 2020

Maradona died on Thursday (NZT), two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery.

He was 60.

The stocky former midfielder was among the best players ever and led his country to the 1986 World Cup title.

Famed for the "Hand of God" goal in which he punched the ball into England's net during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, Maradona captivated fans over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play that was all his own.

The All Blacks and Pumas met for the second time in two weeks on Saturday night, following the South Americans' historic first win against the Kiwis in Sydney.