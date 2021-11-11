'Tough mentally and physically': Competition heats up among All Blacks forwards

All Black loose forward Dalton Papalii on being named to start against Ireland this weekend. Video / All Blacks TV

The Northern Hemisphere brand of rugby sits well with Dalton Papalii.

A player who prides himself on his physicality, the All Blacks loose forward has found plenty of enjoyment in being exposed to the physical, forward-drive style of play in the north - despite walking away from tests a little worse for wear.

"Playing the Welsh and how I felt after the game – I felt like I'd been hit by a bus," Papalii said.

"It's good to get that exposure and see what it's like playing these Northern Hemisphere teams. I've got to give them credit, and they're fit teams as well, so we've always got to try and have that edge against them. But the physicality is second to none. It's the way the game should be played. I love it."

Papalii will again be in the thick of things this weekend when he lines up at openside flanker for the All Blacks against Ireland in Dublin, with the Irish side coming in with plenty of confidence following a demolition job against Japan last time out.

For the All Blacks, the tests against Ireland signals a step up in competition following encounters against the USA, a depleted Welsh side and Italy in recent weeks, with a test against France next weekend rounding out their campaign for the year.

This weekend should see the All Blacks face their biggest challenge since their two tests against South Africa earlier in the year, but Papalii said the side had not been approaching things with that sort of mindset.

"We know we're coming up against a quality side, but the process doesn't change week in week out," he said.

"It's test match footy so we know each week is going to be a big one despite the opponent we're coming against. The process doesn't change and we prepare like any team can beat us. I think to stay on top of the hill we have to prepare like that."

Throughout the northern tour, competition for the loose forward spots has been highly competitive, with Papalii winning a start this weekend alongside Ethan Blackadder at blindside flanker and Ardie Savea at No8.

The selections provide an indication of what coach Ian Foster wants to achieve from the outset, with all three players known for their high work-rate at the breakdown, making tackles and in trying to make their mark on attack, as well as their seemingly bottomless engines. Akira Ioane provides cover on the bench, and will look to take advantage of a tiring opposition late in the game with a bull-running game that has, at times, been a dominant force this season.

Papalii said the friendly competition in the pack was forcing everyone to lift their games and that had them well prepared for the challenges Ireland presented.

"The competition for the loosie pack, and especially the 7 jersey, it's real tough mentally and physically, but it's awesome having the boys in the loosie pack, especially Sam Cane and Ardie (Savea) who are the other 7s, that get behind you.

"There's no real sulking about not making the 7 jersey or the team. Everyone's here to encourage and help each other grow. It's been an awesome environment and I'm just happy I got the nod this week.

"(Ireland) are physical boys. We just have to match fire with fire against them."