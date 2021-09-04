Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Scott Martlew to paddle for gold in canoe sprint final

Scott Martlew also competed in the men's kayak final, finishing a close fourth. Photo / Getty

Canoe sprinter Scott Martlew has booked a place in the final of the para canoe VL3 event in a photo finish.

Martlew started strong and sat in second place for the first 100m of the race before his consistent pace was chased down by Uzbekistan's Khaytmurot Sherkuziev.

The 28-year-old from Christchurch, who had a leg amputated after suffering a rugby injury, needed to finish in the top three of five finishers to progress straight to the final and was made to wait an agonising few minutes to know whether he had done so.

In the end he pipped Egor Firsov of the RPC by 0.083s while Britain's Stuart Wood won in a Paralympic record time on the Sea Forest Waterway.

Martlew will now compete in the final at 3:04pm on Saturday.

‌

Robinson breaks golden drought

Late on Friday night, javelin thrower Holly Robinson finally claimed an elusive gold medal on one of the world's highest stages.

The 26-year-old saved her best till last on Friday, jumping up the leaderboard from the bronze medal position, to gold, with her final throw.

While Robinson was always capable of such a feat - she is the world-record holder in the event - she had been pipped to the top of the podium in both the Rio Olympics in 2016 and the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018 by Britain's Hollie Arnold. And it was Arnold who again had led the field until that last throw and Arnold who had the chance to once again topple Robinson at the death.

That's why Robinson only felt safe to celebrate her gold once Arnold's final throw had fizzled short of her own mark.

"I have so many times in the last round thrown a good throw, gone up to number one and then been beaten. So, I was just waiting for that last throw [from Arnold] to go. Once it was gone, it's just a moment you never forget.

"Honestly... I couldn't believe it. Realising that moment that it was that gold medal after the last throw, it's just something I've wanted for so long, it's finally here, all the emotions just come at you at once, I'm so happy and so proud of myself and my team for helping me get here," Robinson said, fighting back tears.