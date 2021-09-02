Tokyo Paralympics 2020 live: Sophie Pascoe beaten in heats but into butterfly final

Sophie Pascoe takes the gold at the Paralympic Women’s 200m Individual Medley - SM9 final Video / TVNZ

All the action from day nine of the Tokyo Paralympics.

‌

Kiwis in action

12.30pm - Para cycling-road - Nicole Murray - Women's C4-5 Road Race

Para swimming - Jesse Reynolds - Men's 100m Butterfly - S9 heats - missed out on final

Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 100m Butterfly - S9 heats - into final

Para canoe - Scott Martlew - Men's KL2 heats - straight to final

Para canoe - Corbin Hart - Men's KL3 heats - into semifinal

2.30pm - Para canoe - Scott Martlew - Men's VL3 heats

4pm - Para cycling-road - Stephen Hills - Men's T1-2 Road Race

4.05pm - Para cycling-road - Eltje Malzbender - Women's T1-2 Road Race

8.22pm - Para swimming - Jesse Reynolds - Men's 100m Butterfly - S9 final *

8.28pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 100m Butterfly - S9 final*

11.55pm - Para athletics - Anna Steven - Women's 100m - T64 Round 1 heats

READ MORE: Kiwis in action - full schedule and results

1pm: Martlew into canoe final

Scott Martlew of Christchurch - at his second Paralympics - has gone straight through to tomorrow's canoe KL2 final by winning his heat.

The 28-year-old set his sights on the Paralympics after a rugby accident led to a lifesaving leg amputation, made necessary by a bacterial infection.

He is looking to add to world championship silver and bronze medals. Winning the heat meant he does not have to race in the semifinals tomorrow, meaning he is well rested for the final.

Aucklander Corbin Hart was off the pace in his KL3 200m canoe heat and goes into the semifinals.

12.50pm: Pascoe beaten in heats

Sophie Pascoe. Photo / Getty

Have the dramatic events around Sophie Pascoe's medley gold medal taken the edge of her bid for another victory in Tokyo?

That is the question after the brilliant world record holder was pipped by American Elizabeth Smith in her 100m S9 butterfly heat.

Pascoe is bidding for a third consecutive butterfly gold, and her third gold of these games, and on paper is the butterfly favourite.

But after having to be revived with oxygen following her winning swim on Wednesday night, and with a heavy schedule in Tokyo, there are some doubts going into tonight's final at 8.28pm.

The fastest heat time was recorded by Hungary's Zsofia Konkoly who commentators believe will have growing confidence around her gold medal chances in the 100m butterfly final.

Meanwhile, Jesse Reynolds finished last in his 100m butterfly S9 heat and missed the final.

ICYMI: Pascoe claims 11th gold

Sophie Pascoe's legacy continues to grow.

Having already become New Zealand's greatest Paralympian with 15 medals before she hit the water in Tokyo, the Kiwi swimmer has only kicked on from there.

After joining the elite club of fewer than 40 athletes to have claimed 10 gold medals at a Summer Games when she won gold in the 100m freestyle (S9) event in Tokyo on Tuesday night, she picked up an 11th gold in the 200m individual medley (SM9) on Wednesday night.

It completed a famous fourpeat – adding to gold medals she had won in the discipline in Beijing, London and Rio.

After the race she said that will be her final ever 200m individual medley race after throwing up and briefly blacking out on the side of the pool.

The other New Zealand medal of the day was sprinter Danielle Aitchison, who claimed her second medal of the Games, picking up bronze in the women's 100m (T36) final after winning silver in the 200m.