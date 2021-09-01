Tokyo Paralympics 2020 live: Nikita Howarth into final as Kiwi swimmers chase more medals

Sophie Pascoe now has ten gold medals, seven silvers and a bronze in Paralympics. Video / TVNZ

All the action from day eight of the Tokyo Paralympics.

‌

Kiwis in action

12pm - Para swimming - Nikita Howarth - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB7 heats - into final

12.35pm - Para cycling-road - Rory Mead - Men's H1-2 Road Race

12.51pm - Para swimming - Jesse Reynolds - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 heats

1pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 heats

1.38pm - Para swimming - Tupou Neiufi - Women's 50m Freestyle - S8 heats

2.15pm - Para athletics - Danielle Aitchison - Women's 100m - T36 Round 1 Heats

2.30pm - Shooting Para sport - Michael Johnson - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 qualification

4.45pm - Shooting Para sport - Michael Johnson - R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 final *

8.07pm - Para swimming - Nikita Howarth - Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB7 final*

9.31pm - Para swimming - Jesse Reynolds - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 final*

9.39pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 final*

10.10pm - Para athletics - Danielle Aitchison - Women's 100m - T36 final*

10.36pm - Para swimming - Tupou Neiufi - Women's 50m Freestyle - S8 final*

* if qualified.

12.10pm: Howarth into breaststroke final

Nikita Howarth. Photo / Photosport

Nikita Howarth, one of the Kiwi success stories in Rio five years ago, easily qualified for the women's 100m SB7 breaststroke final at 8.07pm tonight.

Russian Mariia Pavlova stamped herself as the favourite with the most impressive performance in the heats, although a four or five-way battle for the medals is predicted.

Hamilton's Howarth became New Zealand's youngest Paralympian in London nine years ago, when aged 13, and won gold and silver in medley and butterfly events at Rio.

She had a highly promising crack at cycling before returning to the water for these Games.

ICYMI: Pascoe wins 10th gold

Sophie Pascoe claimed her 10th Paralympic gold medal, with victory in the S9 100m freestyle last night.

Pascoe is the first New Zealander to reach 10 gold medals at the summer games - a feat fewer than 40 athletes have accomplished - to go with her seven silvers and one bronze.

She was slightly slow off the blocks but took the lead after 30m and was a body-length ahead at the turn.

Despite slowing over the final 25m, she held off the charging Sarai Gascon and Mariano Ribeiro to win by 0.4 seconds in a time of 1:02.37.

Pascoe is back in the pool today at 1pm in the women's SM9 200m individual medley heats, where she is chasing her fourth medal of these Games.