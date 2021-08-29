Sport Tokyo Paralympics 2020 live: Kiwi sprinter Danielle Aitchison goes for gold in T36 200m final 29 Aug, 2021 02:45 AM Quick Read Adams took up shot put only three years ago and has since won the world championship and now the Paralympic gold medal. She has also set a new Paralympic and world record. Video / TVNZ

