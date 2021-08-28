Tokyo Paralympics 2020 live: Kiwi shot putters Lisa Adams and Caitlin Dore throw for gold

Lisa Adams. Photo / Getty

Wheel Blacks' winless finish

Barney Koneferenisi was a strong performer for the Wheel Blacks. Photo / Getty

The Wheel Blacks have finished their Paralympic Games campaign in eighth place, falling to a slim defeat at the hands of Denmark.

In a match that was closely contested throughout, the Danish side were able to maintain a small lead once they found the front, eventually winning 56-53.

The two sides played out a stalemate in the opening quarter of the game, ending the period at 13-13. Denmark got the better of the second period to take a four-point lead into the halftime break, before extending that gap by another point in the third.

The New Zealand side tried to fight back in the final period and were able to close the gap, however their Danish counterparts were good enough to hold them off and close out the win, leaving the Wheel Blacks winless in their four games at the event.

Denmark were buoyed by a strong performance by Sebastian Frederiksen who scored 26 of the team's 56 tries, with Barney Koneferenisi scoring 37 of the New Zealanders' 53 tries.

The match closes out the campaign for the Wheel Blacks, who were making their first appearance at the event since 2008 where they finished fifth of the eight teams.