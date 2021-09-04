Tokyo Paralympics 2020 live: Kiwi shooter Michael Johnson in action

Michael Johnson. Photo / Getty

All the action from the final day of the Paralympics.

Martlew's campaign ends

Scott Martlew's Paralympic Games campaign came to a close with an eighth-placed finished in the final for the men's VL3 canoe sprint.

Martlew had to go through the semifinal heats to secure his place in the final, which meant he had less than two hours between races on the final day of competition in Tokyo, which showed late in the piece.

The Christchurch paddler came out of the starting blocks well in the final and was among the early leaders, before Great Britain's Stuart Wood and Australia's Curtis McGrath soon surged ahead. McGrath, who was one of just two athletes who qualified for the final straight from the opening heats, clearly had more to give as blew the competition away in the second half of the 200m race, leaving it as a contest for the minor placings.

Brazilian Giovane Vieira de Paula and Wood, who both also had to qualify through the semifinals earlier in the day, rounded out the podium, finishing 1.6sec and 2.2sec behind McGrath.

Martlew was a further couple of seconds behind, crossing the finish line 4.2sec after the Australian.

Robinson breaks golden drought

Late on Friday night, javelin thrower Holly Robinson finally claimed an elusive gold medal on one of the world's highest stages.

The 26-year-old saved her best till last on Friday, jumping up the leaderboard from the bronze medal position, to gold, with her final throw.

While Robinson was always capable of such a feat - she is the world-record holder in the event - she had been pipped to the top of the podium in both the Rio Olympics in 2016 and the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018 by Britain's Hollie Arnold. And it was Arnold who again had led the field until that last throw and Arnold who had the chance to once again topple Robinson at the death.

That's why Robinson only felt safe to celebrate her gold once Arnold's final throw had fizzled short of her own mark.

"I have so many times in the last round thrown a good throw, gone up to number one and then been beaten. So, I was just waiting for that last throw [from Arnold] to go. Once it was gone, it's just a moment you never forget.

"Honestly... I couldn't believe it. Realising that moment that it was that gold medal after the last throw, it's just something I've wanted for so long, it's finally here, all the emotions just come at you at once, I'm so happy and so proud of myself and my team for helping me get here," Robinson said, fighting back tears.