Tokyo Paralympics 2020 live: Anna Grimaldi wins back-to-back gold in long jump

All the action from day 10 of the Tokyo Paralympics.

‌

Kiwis in action:

Para cycling- road - Sarah Ellington - Women's C1-3 Road Race - 12th

Para athletics - Anna Grimaldi - Women's Long Jump - T47 final - GOLD!

Para swimming - Nikita Howarth - Women's 50m Butterfly - S7 Heat - into final

Para canoe - Corbin Hart - Men's KL3 Semifinals - missed out on final

Para canoe - Scott Martlew - Men's KL2 Final - fourth

9.04pm - Para swimming - Nikita Howarth - Women's 50m Butterfly - S7 final

10.28pm- Para athletics - Holly Robinson - Women's Javelin Throw - F46 final

Anna Grimaldi has defended her throne as Paralympic Games champion, claiming her second gold medal in the women's long jump (T47) event in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old from Dunedin came into the event as the one to beat, and lived up to that moniker by posting a Paralympic record of 5.74m with her first of six attempts in the final.

That mark would have been enough to win her the gold, but she improved to 5.76m on her fourth attempt following two no-jumps to extend her lead a touch further.

Read more: Kiwis in action - full schedule and results

In the final round, after Ecuador's Kiara Rodriguez had a no-jump with her last attempt and Russian Paralympic Committee representative Aleksandra Moguchaia posted a 5.67m jump, Grimaldi had the gold sealed before hitting the board one last time.

The smile on her face told the story as she lined up her final jump, bounded off the board with little authority and ran through the sand before heading to the stands to collect the New Zealand flag and drape it around her.

Moguchaia finished second with a season's best jump of 5.67m, while Rodriguez claimed the bronze medal with a jump of 5.63m.

On the water, canoe racer Scott Martlew came up just short of the medals in the KL2 final, finishing in fourth place.

It was a tightly raced contest, with several athletes in the medal hunt at the halfway point. However, the back end of the race saw a clear leader emerge in Australia's Curtis McGrath, with Martlew in the contest for the minor placings.

However, he was unable to go with Ukranian Mykola Syniuk and Italy's Federico Mancarella, who filled out the podium in second and third place respectively. Martlew crossed the line liess than half a second behind Mancarella.

In the KL3 class, Corbin Hart finished fifth in the B-Final, while on the road, cyclist Sarah Ellington finished the women's C1-3 road race in 12th place.