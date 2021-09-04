Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Kiwi shooter Michael Johnson misses final

Michael Johnson. Photo / Getty

All the action from the final day of the Paralympics.

‌

Johnson misses final

Veteran shooter Michael Johnson has been unable to add to his three Paralympic medals, missing out on a spot in the final of the R9 mixed 50m rifle prone (SH2).

Johnson, who won gold in Athens in 2004, finished 13th in the 29-strong field after a poor start left him with too much ground to make up in the second half of qualification.

The 47-year-old posted his three best scores in his final three series to finish with a total of 620.2, just 2.5 points outside of the top-eight spot he needed to make the final.

Johnson will leave the Paralympics having made the final in one of his three events, finishing sixth, ninth and 13th.

Martlew's campaign ends

Scott Martlew's Paralympic Games campaign came to a close with an eighth-placed finished in the final for the men's VL3 canoe sprint.

Martlew had to go through the semifinal heats to secure his place in the final, which meant he had less than two hours between races on the final day of competition in Tokyo, which showed late in the piece.

The Christchurch paddler came out of the starting blocks well in the final and was among the early leaders, before Great Britain's Stuart Wood and Australia's Curtis McGrath soon surged ahead. McGrath, who was one of just two athletes who qualified for the final straight from the opening heats, clearly had more to give as blew the competition away in the second half of the 200m race, leaving it as a contest for the minor placings.

Brazilian Giovane Vieira de Paula and Wood, who both also had to qualify through the semifinals earlier in the day, rounded out the podium, finishing 1.6sec and 2.2sec behind McGrath.

Martlew was a further couple of seconds behind, crossing the finish line 4.2sec after the Australian.