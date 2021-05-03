Tokyo Olympics: Golfer Danny Lee pulls out of Olympics

Danny Lee won't be going to the Tokyo Olympics. Photosport

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Lee, who finished 21st at the Vespar Championshp on the PGA Tour today, has made the decision to focus on retaining his PGA Tour card for next season.

He currently sits 192nd on the FedEx Cup standings with the top 125 by the August cut-off earning their spots in the 2021-22 season.

Lee has struggled for form this season missing eight cuts in 16 events and just two top 25 finishes.

"After careful thought and much deliberation, New Zealand's Danny Lee has made the tough decision to make himself unavailable for selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games," a statement from Golf New Zealand said.

"While Danny was very much looking forward to once again representing New Zealand and contesting for a medal in Tokyo, he has made the hard decision to focus his attention on retaining his playing rights on the PGA Tour for the 2021/2022 season."

As it stands Ryan Fox and Lydia Ko will be the only New Zealand competitors in Tokyo.

Lee competed at Rio in golf's return to the Olympics, finishing 27th and plans to attend the next Olympics in three years time.

"Danny has always taken great pride in representing his country and looks forward to doing so again in the future. While he has one eye on the 2024 Games to be played at La National in Paris, France, his current focus will be to retain his playing rights and secure a 2021/2022 PGA Tour Card and representing New Zealand proudly on the worlds leading Tour," Golf New Zealand said.