Tokyo Olympics 2020: World losing it over 'mind-blowing' run

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan has come back after taking a tumble to win her heat of the women's 1500m.
In a run that has blown the world away, Sifan took a tumble when a runner in front of her took heavy shoulder contact and fell to the ground.
As the field ran up to 50m ahead of her with less than 300m to run, Hassan picked herself up and started to run the field down.
She went on to win the race, edging out Aussie Jessica Hull by just 0.11 seconds.
Hassan is also competing in the 3000m and 5000m in Tokyo and her early form on Monday shows she could win all three.
