Tokyo Olympics 2020: World losing it over 'mind-blowing' run

Sifan Hassan, of Netherlands reacts after winning a women's 1500m heat. Photo / AP

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan has come back after taking a tumble to win her heat of the women's 1500m.

In a run that has blown the world away, Sifan took a tumble when a runner in front of her took heavy shoulder contact and fell to the ground.

Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands and Edinah Jebitok of Team Kenya trip and fall during round one of the Women's 1500m heats. Photo / Getty Images

Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, right, crosses the finish line ahead of Agnes Jebet Tirop, of Kenya. Photo / AP

Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, reacts after winning her heat of the women's 1500-metres. Photo / Getty Images

As the field ran up to 50m ahead of her with less than 300m to run, Hassan picked herself up and started to run the field down.

She went on to win the race, edging out Aussie Jessica Hull by just 0.11 seconds.

Hassan is also competing in the 3000m and 5000m in Tokyo and her early form on Monday shows she could win all three.

Did Sifan Hissan just become THE CHAMPION OF ALL OLYMPICS??? — Liam Boylan-Pett (@liam_bp) August 2, 2021

Yeah, I'll fall with 300m to go but still beat you all. Sifan Hassan = freak. #Athletics #Tokyo2020 — Alexander Grant (@AlexGrantOz) August 2, 2021