Tokyo Olympics 2020: Swiss horse euthanised on Olympic course after suffering equestrian injury

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the Olympics news from day 11 as Lisa Carrington starts strong and Laurel Hubbard bombs out. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

A horse was put down at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after suffering an injury on the cross country course.

14-year-old gelding Jet Set, ridden by Swiss competitor Robin Godel, was taken off the course and euthanised after an irreparable ligament rupture midway through the course.

22-year-old Godel, coached by New Zealand's Andrew Nicholson, was competing at his first Olympics and was sitting well back in 47th after the dressage stage.

"The horse received immediate veterinary attention at the fence and, after an initial assessment, was transferred by horse ambulance to the onsite Veterinary Clinic," the equestrian federation FEI said in a statement.

"Sadly, ultrasound scans revealed an irreparable ligament rupture in the lower right limb, just above the hoof, and on humane grounds and with the agreement of the owners and athlete, the decision was taken to put the horse to sleep."

It is with great sadness that we announce that the Swiss horse Jet Set, ridden by Robin Godel has had to be euthanised after pulling up extremely lame on the Sea Forest Cross Country Course during the Equestrian Eventing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on 1 August 2021. pic.twitter.com/B5hUZv2Pux — The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 1, 2021

Godel said in an Instagram post that Jet Set "passed while doing what he loved most: galloping and jumping obstacles."

Julia Krajewski of Germany went onto win the individual eventing gold, earning her first individual Olympic medal. She also won silver in the team event with Germany in 2016.

Britain's Tom McEwen earned the individual silver and Australia's Andrew Hoy took the bronze.

Britain meanwhile won its record fourth Olympic gold medal in team eventing at Tokyo's Equestrian Park. The Aussies narrowly edged France for second — the French had a final score of 101.50 with New Zealand finishing in fifth.