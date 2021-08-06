Tokyo Olympics 2020: Simone Biles shares emotional family reunion

Simone Biles and her father shared a hug after she landed in Houston. Photo / Instagram

Simone Biles had an emotional reunion with her family as she returned from the Olympics.

The gymnast - who won a bronze medal during Tokyo 2020 - has landed back in Houston and had her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles there to greet her, along with a crowd of fans holding American flags.

Simone Biles was greeted by her family at the airport. Photo / Instagram

Sharing pictures of the emotional scenes on Instagram, she wrote: "Houston, I'm home. Thanks for making sure I didn't have to wait one more minute to see my family @united".

After leaving Tokyo, the 24-year-old athlete - also won a silver in the team all-around event - didn't rule out competing in the Olympics in the future.

She told the Today show: "It just felt really amazing. I'm proud of myself for the way I pushed up and even learned that dismount that I haven't done up in years and just put up a good set.

"That's all I really wanted, I wasn't expecting to walk away with a medal or anything. I just wanted to go out there, do it for myself and I did.

"I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in and kind of recognise what I've done with my career. Because after 2016, I didn't get to do that... Yeah, keeping the door open."

The Team USA gymnast had to pull out of the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last week due to mental health issues and the twisties - which causes gymnasts to become disoriented mid-air.

She took to social media to reflect on her time at the Games.

She captioned an image of the Olympic rings: "Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go but blessed to represent the USA.

"I'll forever cherish this unique Olympic experience. Thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I'm truly grateful – leaving Tokyo with 2 more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn't too shabby!

"7 time Olympic medallist (sic)."

She added on her Instagram Story: "Leaving Tokyo with a full heart".