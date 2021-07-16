Tokyo Olympics 2020 preview: Kiwis in action, opening ceremony date, live streaming and how to watch

NZ's flag bearers for Tokyo Olympics announced.

The Olympics are nearly here, albeit one year later than planned.

After being postponed because of COVID-19, Japan is preparing for a second crack at the Games.

Here's everything you need to know about the weirdest Olympics in history.

When and where are they taking place?

Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, had hosting rights for the 2020 Games — which have rolled over into 2021 because of coronavirus.

Some other cities including Sapporo, Fukushima and Yokohama will be hosting select events like surfing, marathons and walking events. But the majority of the action will take place in Tokyo.

The opening ceremony is on July 23, with the closing ceremony to cap things off two weeks later on August 8.

However, some events — such as football, softball and baseball — kick off on July 21, before the opening ceremony.

What do we call the Tokyo Olympics?

It may be 2021 but officially these games will still be referred to as the 2020 Olympics.

All the branding that was designed with last year in mind will be used, and the medals will still say "Tokyo 2020".

How will Covid-19 affect the Olympics?

A large monument of the Olympic rings is displayed at a port city of Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. Photo / Photosport

These Olympics will obviously be different to any that have gone before.

Overseas spectators have been banned from attending, while local fans have also been barred from stadiums and arenas after the Japanese government put the capital under a Covid-19 state of emergency because of rising new infections and the highly contagious Delta variant.

New coronavirus cases surged to 1,308 in Tokyo on Thursday, a six-month high, as fears rise of a possible dramatic increase that could flood hospitals during the Olympics that start next week.

Athletes are not required to be vaccinated to enter Japan, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is encouraging them to get a jab anyway. They will be tested before leaving their home country, on arrival, and regularly throughout the duration of the event.

Athletes will be confined to their accommodation when not training or competing, to minimise the amount of movement and encourage social distancing.

They can't use public transport or visit public places, and won't be able to hang around after their event is over. Instead, they'll need to clear out of the Olympic Village rather than stay and play tourist.

About 11,000 athletes are expected for the Olympics and 4,400 for the Paralympics, which open on Aug. 24. Arrivals will be staggered, and athletes are being asked to arrive as late as possible and leave almost as soon as they finish competing.

How can I follow the action?

Sky Sport will stream and broadcast all of the Tokyo 2020 action through coverage across 12 channels. Live streaming coverage will also be available on Sky Go and Sky Sport Now.

TVNZ 1 will have 12 hours of free-to-air coverage throughout each afternoon and evening, with a break for 1 News at 6pm and Seven Sharp.

The Herald will have live updates of the action daily on nzherald.co.nz/sport.

What does the schedule look like?

The official Tokyo 2020 website has a full rundown of what events are taking place when. Click here to check it out.

New sports making their Olympic debuts

Exterior view of Ariake Urban Sports Park, a venue for cycling (BMX freestyle, BMX racing) and skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo / Photosport

This year will see the introduction of a number of new sports at the Olympics: skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing.

Skateboarding will feature street and park disciplines — the former featuring a street course with additions including rails and ramps, and the latter seeing competitors bust out big airs in a bowl.

Sport climbing — what you'll recognise essentially as rock climbing — will comprise of lead climbing, bouldering and speed climbing. Competitors will earn points across each discipline, and those who finish with the three highest totals will win medals.

Surfing will be held outside Tokyo at Shidashita beach on the east coast of Japan.

Fresh twists have also been added to existing sports. Basketball will now feature a three-on-three competition, as well as the standard five-on-five, while BMX freestyle has been added to the usual BMX racing, and will see cyclists perform tricks.

Full list of Olympic sports

Artistic gymnastics, artistic (synchronised) swimming, archery, badminton, baseball and softball, basketball, three-on-three basketball, beach volleyball, BMX freestyle, BMX racing, boxing, canoeing, cycling, diving, equestrian, fencing, field hockey, football (soccer), golf, gymnastics, handball, judo, karate, mountain biking, pentathlon, rhythmic gymnastics, road cycling, rowing, rugby, sailing, shooting, skateboarding, sport (rock) climbing, surfing, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, track and field, track cycling, trampoline gymnastics, triathlon, volleyball, water polo, weightlifting and wrestling.

READ MORE: Every Tokyo Olympic sport ranked from worst to best

Ella Williams,Justina Kitchen, Stacey Flulher, Dan Wilcox, Anna Leat, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Andrea Anacan, Lukas Walton, Callum Gilbert, Paul Snow Hansen and David Liti. Photo / Photosport

Full list of Kiwi Olympians

Men

Athletics (track): Sam Tanner, Nick Willis (1500m), Quentin Rew (50km race walk), Malcolm Hicks, Zane Robertson (marathon).

Athletics (field): Hamish Kerr (high jump), Jacko Gill, Tom Walsh (shot put).

Boxing: David Nyika (heavyweight).

Canoe (slalom): Callum Gilbert (K1).

Canoe (sprint): Max Brown and Kurtis Imrie (K2 1000m).

Cycling (track): Aaron Gate (team pursuit, Madison), Regan Gough (team pursuit), Jordan Kerby (team pursuit), Campbell Stewart (team pursuit, Madison, Omnium), Corbin Strong (team pursuit), Sam Dakin (team sprint, Keirin), Ethan Mitchell (team sprint, sprint), Sam Webster (team sprint, sprint, Keirin).

Cycling (road): George Bennett (road race, individual time trial), Patrick Bevin (road race, individual time trial).

Cycling (mountain bike): Anton Cooper (cross-country).

Diving: Anton Down-Jenkins (3m springboard).

Equestrian (jumping): Daniel Meech, Bruce Goodin (individual, team).

Equestrian (eventing): Tim Price, Jesse Campbell (individual, team).

Football: Oly Whites: Joe Bell, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Joey Champness, Callan Elliot, Matt Garbett, Dane Ingham, Elijah Just, Clayton Lewis, Callum McCowatt, Ben Old, Alex Paulsen, Nando Pijanker, Winston Reid, Jamie Searle, Marko Stamenic, George Stanger, Gianni Stensness, Sam Sutton, Ben Waine, Chris Wood, Michael Woud.

Golf: Ryan Fox (individual stroke play).

Gymnastics: Mikhail Koudinov (artistic), Dylan Schmidt (trampoline).

Hockey: Black Sticks: Steve Edwards, Sean Findlay, Leon Hayward, Hugo Inglis, Stephen Jenness, Sam Lane, Dane Lett, Shea McAleese, Jared Panchia, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Jacob Smith, Blair Tarrant, Dylan Thomas, Nick Wilson, Nic Woods.

Rowing: Jordan Parry (single sculls), Chris Harris and Jack Lopas (double sculls), Stephen Jones and Brook Robertson (pair), Thomas Murray, Hamish Bond, Shaun Kirkham, Michael Brake, Dan Williamson, Phillip Wilson, Tom Mackintosh, Matt MacDonald and Sam Bosworth (eight).

Rugby: All Blacks Sevens: Tim Mikkelson, Scott Curry, Dylan Collier, Tone Ng Shiu, Sam Dickson, Andrew Knewstubb, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Sione Molia, Kurt Baker, Joe Webber, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Regan Ware.

Sailing: Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (49er), Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox (470), Micah Wilkinson (Foiling Nacra 17), Sam Meech (Laser), Josh Junior (Finn).

Surfing: Billy Stairmand.

Swimming: Lewis Clareburt (200m individual medley, 400m individual medley), Zac Reid (400m freestyle, 800m freestyle).

Taekwondo: Tom Burns (68kg).

Tennis: Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell (doubles).

Triathlon: Hayden Wilde (individual, mixed team relay), Tayler Reid (individual, mixed team relay).

Weightlifting: Cameron McTaggart (81kg), David Liti (+109kg).

Women

Athletics (track): Camille Buscomb (5000m, 10,000m).

Athletics (field): Lauren Bruce, Julia Ratcliffe (hammer throw), Valerie Adams, Maddi Wesche (shot put).

Canoe (slalom): Luuka Jones (K1, C1).

Canoe (sprint): Lisa Carrington (K1 200m, K1 500m, K2 500m, K4 500m), Caitlin Regal (K1 500m, K2 500m, K4 500m), Teneale Hatton (K2 500m, K4 500m), Alicia Hoskin (K2 500m, K4 500m).

Cycling (track): Bryony Botha (team pursuit), Rushlee Buchanan (team pursuit, Madison), Holly Edmondston (team pursuit, Omnium), Kirstie James (team pursuit), Jaime Nielsen (team pursuit), Jessie Hodges (Madison), Ellesse Andrews (sprint, Keirin).

Cycling (BMX racing): Rebecca Petch.

Equestrian (jumping): Uma O'Neill (individual, team).

Equestrian (eventing): Jonelle Price (individual, team).

Football: Football Ferns: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Abby Erceg, Vic Esson, Anna Green, Betsy Hassett, Anna Leat, Annalie Longo, Meikayla Moore, Erin Nayler, Ria Percival, Gabi Rennie, Ali Riley, Michaela Robertson, Emma Rolston, Paige Satchell, Marisa Van Der Meer, Hannah Wilkinson.

Golf: Lydia Ko (individual stroke play).

Gymnastics: Maddie Davidson (trampoline).

Hockey: Black Sticks: Samantha Charlton, Tarryn Davey, Frances Davies, Stephanie Dickins, Katie Doar, Ella Gunson, Megan Hull, Rose Keddell, Julia King, Olivia Merry, Stacey Michelsen, Grace O'Hanlon, Hope Ralph, Olivia Shannon, Kelsey Smith, Elizabeth Thompson.

Karate: Andrea Anacan (kata).

Rowing: Emma Twigg (single sculls), Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne (double sculls), Olivia Loe, Eve Macfarlane, Ruby Tew and Georgia Nugent-O'Leary (quadruple sculls), Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast (pair, eight), Jackie Gowler, Beth Ross, Phoebe Spoors, Kirstyn Goodger, Kelsey Bevan, Lucy Spoors, Emma Dyke, Ella Greenslade and Caleb Shepherd (eight).

Rugby: Black Ferns Sevens: Portia Woodman, Sarah Hirini, Ruby Tui, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Stacey Fluhler, Michaela Blyde, Alena Saili, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Shiray Kaka.

Sailing: Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (49er FX), Erica Dawson (Foiling Nacra 17).

Shooting: Natalie Rooney (trap), Chloe Tipple (skeet).

Surfing: Ella Williams.

Swimming: Erika Fairweather (200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay), Eve Thomas (800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay), Hayley McIntosh (1500m freestyle), Ali Galyer (100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 4x200m freestyle relay), Carina Doyle (4x200m freestyle relay).

Triathlon: Nicole van der Kaay (individual, mixed team relay), Ainsley Thorpe (individual, mixed team relay).

Weightlifting: Megan Signal (76 kg), Kanah Andrews-Nahu (87kg), Laurel Hubbard (+87kg).

- with news.com.au