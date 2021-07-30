Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Phil Gifford - My five events to watch on day nine

4 minutes to read
NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the action from a historic day for New Zealand sport and we check out three Olympic flatmate's Cambridge crib. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the action from a historic day for New Zealand sport and we check out three Olympic flatmate's Cambridge crib. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Phil Gifford
By:

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

Bless Eric Murray, who has proven to be not only the most informative and articulate of the expert commentators on TVNZ, but also allowed aged Kiwi males like me to feel less like softies when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.