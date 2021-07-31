Tokyo Olympics 2020: New Zealand sailor Josh Junior takes win to move up in Finn standings

Josh Junior. Photo / Getty

Josh Junior has made a perfect start to the Finn competition on Saturday, winning the first race of the day to consolidate his position near the head of the pack.

Junior managed the tricky conditions perfectly, picking a crucial shift to make his move on the third leg.

He was ninth in the 19-man field at the first mark, 44 seconds behind the leading boat.

Junior made steady progress on the next leg – edging his way to sixth – but still trailed the first placed Chinese boat by almost a minute (0:53).

But everything changed on the next beat, as the 2021 America's Cup winner went to the front, 1m 8s ahead of Canada in second.

Junior maintained his advantage to the end, to pick up a vital win, ahead of Canada and Hungary. The result left him placed fifth overall after seven races, behind Great Britain, Spain, Hungary and Argentina, with one more race on Saturday.

Junior has made up for a difficult start to the regatta – with a 12th and 10th place in the first two races, to accelerate up the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Alex Maloney and Molly Meech have made a solid start to Saturday's competition in the Women's 49er FX, banking a hard earned sixth-place finish in race 10 (of 12) of the regatta.

Racing was delayed by a couple of hours due to insufficient wind, and the breeze on the Kamakura course never got above seven knots.

With the course shortened, a good start was imperative.

Maloney and Meech were in the middle of the pack by the first mark, in 10th position and 1m 5s behind the leaders Argentina.

The Kiwis made up some ground on the next leg – passing four boats to move up to sixth – but that was as good as it got.

Argentina led from start to finish, with China second (+0.56) and Norway third (+0.59).

The result leaves Maloney and Meech in ninth position overall, a strong comeback after a 16th and a disqualification to open the regatta.

In other action Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson had a disappointing first race in the Nacra 17 on Saturday, finishing 15th.

They were at the back of the field from the outset, in 17th at the first mark and already more than three minutes adrift of the leaders. Australia took the race, ahead of Brazil and Germany.

The result – their worst of the regatta so far – leaves the duo in 12th overall.

There are two more races scheduled on Saturday, before the final three on Sunday, ahead of Monday's medal race.