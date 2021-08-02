Tokyo Olympics 2020: Laurel Hubbard's historic weightlifting campaign ends in disappointment

Kiwi weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will make history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games, but what does it mean for sport? AUT senior lecturer Lexie Matheson explains. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwi weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will make history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games, but what does it mean for sport? AUT senior lecturer Lexie Matheson explains. Video / NZ Herald

Laurel Hubbard made history in Tokyo on Monday night, becoming the first openly transgender female to compete at the Olympics, but failed to make a successful lift in the women's +87kg weightlifting event.

Hubbard came into the Games with a realistic chance at a medal, having placed sixth at the last World Championships and with plenty of time on her hands to improve.

However, Hubbard failed to fire a shot despite all three of her attempts at the snatch being well below her personal best.

Hubbard waves to her supporters after bowing out of the Olympics. Photo / AP

Hubbard's first attempt - at 120kgs - was a disappointing start for the Kiwi who was forced to let the bar drop behind her in the squat. Too much movement in bringing the bar overhead proved to be her undoing at a weight 12kgs below her career best.

Then came Hubbard's best shot at recording a successful lift. At an increased weight of 125kgs, Hubbard got to her feet this time and seemed to have raised the bar above her head, albeit shakily. However, two red lights from the judges meant what appeared to be a successful effort was ruled out.

Hubbard thought she had nailed her second lift of the evening. Photo / AP

Television commentators at the arena expressed their surprise that no appeal was lodged from Hubbard's team, who seemed to nonchalantly accept the decision and result.

That meant her Olympic campaign was on the line in her third attempt and Hubbard just never looked to have the power to get the 125kgs above her head with any ease, the bar once again slipping behind her head as she tried to exit the squat.

Laurel Hubbard never looked comfortable lifting 125kgs in the snatch. Photo / AP

Hubbard's participation has been a controversial topic. Australia's weightlifting federation tried to block Hubbard from competing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a ploy that was rejected by organisers, while British television personality Piers Morgan said her selection and approval was a "disaster for women's sport".

However, speaking ahead of Hubbard's historic appearance, the International Olympic Committee's medical chief Richard Budgett says her inclusion cannot be argued.

"To put it in a nutshell, the IOC had a scientific consensus back in 2015," he told a news conference on Friday.

"There are no IOC rules or regulations around transgender participation. That depends on each international federation. So Laurel Hubbard is a woman, is competing under the rules of her federation and we have to pay tribute to her courage and tenacity in actually competing and qualifying for the Games."

Hubbard competed in men's weightlifting competitions before transitioning in 2013 but didn't compete internationally.