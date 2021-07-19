Tokyo Olympics 2020: New Zealand tipped for big Tokyo medal haul

All Black win in improved performance, Mystics secure grand final and injury woes for Warriors. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sports

New Zealand is about to enjoy one of its finest Olympic medal hauls, thanks largely to its prowess on the water.

That's the prediction from Associated Press, which has analysed every event in the Tokyo Games and come up with a likely medal list.

No surprise, AP believes canoeist Lisa Carrington will lead the Kiwi medal hunt, while shot putters Valerie Adams and Tom Walsh will make the podium, but not the top. And transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will win silver.

AP's list gives New Zealand eight gold medals, five silver and four bronze for a total of 17, one behind the record Rio haul in 2016.

Carrington is predicted to win three gold medals with the rowing team claiming three.

Canoeist Ian Ferguson is the only Kiwi to win three golds at an Olympics. That was in 1984, at Los Angeles, which helped New Zealand to its best gold medal return of eight.

In other events, American Trayvon Bromell is predicted to win the men's 100m sprint and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 champion, to claim the women's event.

Aussie Ariarne Titmus is predicted to get the better of American Katie Ledecky in the women's 200m and 400m freestyle finals, expected to be one of the great match-ups in Tokyo. Ledecky is predicted to claim the 800m and 1500m double.

Spain have been picked to beat Brazil in the men's football final while Rory McIlroy and Jin Young Ko will win the golf tournaments according to AP.

AP also predicts that 13-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown will claim bronze in the skateboard park event as the sport makes its Olympic debut.

New Zealand's predicted medal haul

Gold 8 Silver 5 Bronze 4 - Total 17

Women's rugby sevens

Gold: New Zealand

Silver: Australia

Bronze: United States

K1 200m

Gold: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand

Silver: Marta Walczykiewicz, Poland

Bronze: Emma Jorgensen, Denmark

K1 500m

Gold: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand

Silver: Volha Khudzenka, Belarus

Bronze: Linnea Stensils, Sweden

K2 500m

Gold: Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal, New Zealand

Silver: Karolina Naja and Anna Puławska, Poland

Bronze: Anja Osterman and Spela Ponomarenko Janic, Slovenia

Rowing women's eight

Gold: New Zealand

Silver: Australia

Bronze: United States

Men's 49er

Gold: Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, New Zealand

Silver: Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt, Netherlands

Bronze: Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht Jensen, Denmark

Rowing women's pair

Gold: Grace Pendergrast and Kerri Gowler, New Zealand

Silver: Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre, Australia

Bronze: Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Jannsens, Canada

Rowing women's double sculls

Gold: Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osbourne, New Zealand

Silver: Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis, Romania

Bronze: Roos DeJong and Lisa Scheenaard, Netherlands

Boxing men's heavyweight

Gold: Vassiliy Levit, Kazakhstan

Silver: David Nyika, New Zealand

Bronze: Julio César La Cruz, Cuba; Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, ROC

Rowing single sculls

Gold: Sanita Puspure, Ireland

Silver: Emma Twigg, New Zealand

Bronze: Kara Kohler, United States

Men's rugby sevens

Gold: Fiji

Silver: New Zealand

Bronze: South Africa

Men's Finn

Gold: Giles Scott, Britain

Silver: Josh Junior, New Zealand

Bronze: Joan Cardona Mendez, Spain

Women's 87kg+

Gold: Li Wenwen, China

Silver: Laurel Hubbard, New Zealand

Bronze: Sarah Robles, United States

Men's shot put

Gold: Ryan Crouser, United States

Silver: Joe Kovacs, United States

Bronze: Tomas Walsh, New Zealand

Women's shot put

Gold: Gong Lijiao, China

Silver: Jessica Ramsey, United States

Bronze: Valerie Adams, New Zealand

Eventing Individual

Gold: Michael Jung, Germany

Silver: Oliver Townend, Britain

Bronze: Tim Price, New Zealand

Rowing men's pair

Gold: Martin Sinkovic and Valent Sinkovic, Croatia

Silver: Sam Hardy and Joshua Hicks, Australia

Bronze: Brook Robertson and Stephen Jones, New Zealand