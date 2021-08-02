Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kayaking - Lisa Carrington kicks off Games campaign with dominant win in K1 200m heats

Kayaking - Lisa Carrington cruises to victory in heat five at a time of 40.71. Video / Sky Sport

Lisa Carrington has produced a blistering start to her K1 200m campaign to underline why she is the hottest of Kiwi favourites.

The two-time defending Olympic champion recorded the fastest time and the biggest winning margin among the five heats, advancing straight to tomorrow's semifinals.

Carrington is beginning a busy week in Tokyo and a top-two finish in this afternoon's heat - enabling her to skip past the quarter-finals - was essential in her aim of adding to her three Olympic medals.

But that was never really in any serious doubt, given Carrington is unbeaten in the shortest canoe sprint distance for a decade.

The 32-year-old started strongly in the heat and quickly separated her boat from her rivals, soon stopping the clock at 40.715 seconds.

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington after winning her K1 500m heat. Photo / Photosport

Trailing in her wake was Russian Svetlana Chernigovskaya, second in a time of 41.540, while the second-fastest qualifier from the heats was Teresa Portela of Spain (40.812).

Carrington has little time to recover before she is back in action, set to race in the K2 500m heats with Caitlin Regal at 2.29pm.

The other New Zealand crew in that field, Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton, will have to race in this afternoon's quarter-finals after finishing fourth in their heat.

Hoskin and Hatton were competing together at an international event for the first time and expectations were low, with the duo having a greater focus on the K4 500m discipline in which they will be joined by Carrington and Regal.

Hoskin and Hatton made a slow start in their K2 heat to sit last at the halfway point and never looked like they would threaten the top three boats, eventually stopping the clock more than five seconds behind the victorious Polish crew in a time of 1:49.832.