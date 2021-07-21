Tokyo Olympics 2020 (July 22): Oly Whites, softball, opening ceremony time, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

Oly Whites ready for Games challenge, Kiwi Olympian reveals miraculous injury recovery, Warriors forced to name patchwork team plus more. Video / NZ Herald

Oly Whites ready for Games challenge, Kiwi Olympian reveals miraculous injury recovery, Warriors forced to name patchwork team plus more. Video / NZ Herald

After being postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics has finally come to life.

While the opening ceremony is at 11pm tomorrow, some more events start today, including the men's football, featuring New Zealand's Oly Whites.

Here's all you need to know about today's action (Thursday, 22 July).

Kiwis in action today

Men's football

8.00pm: New Zealand v South Korea (Group B) at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Everything seems to be in place for the Oly Whites to make a splash at the Tokyo Olympics over the coming two weeks with coach Danny Hay saying the squad is well positioned to defy their outsider status.

New Zealand, the lowest-ranked country to qualify for the Olympics by a long way, gets their Games campaign underway tonight against 2016 Rio bronze medallists and world No 39 South Korea. The challenge looks daunting on paper but talk within the squad instead conveys a feeling of growing belief.

Full NZ Olympic schedule below. Click on an athlete/team to see their bio, upcoming events, Games record and medal chance.

‌

"Korea were bronze medallists [at the] last Olympics for a reason," Hay said.

"We've watched a lot of footage of them. They're a good side, they've got real strengths in a lot of areas. Counter-attack is one of them, they're a very, very capable team.

"You can see by their results leading into this tournament, really positive results against Argentina. [I] watched them play against France the other day, they played them off the park."

However, the time the Oly Whites have spent in Japan so far, including a win and defeat against Australia in two warm-up matches, has the players "fizzing" ahead of Thursday night.

"It's been such a long time since we've had these players as one, so the connections and the bond we've developed in this time is going to stand us in good stead as we lead in to a tough game against Korea," Hay said.

"I couldn't be happier with this group of players. The approach they've taken is doing New Zealand proud to this point."

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics big preview: All you need to know about the weirdest Games ever

Sports in action today

Softball (Opening Round)

Men's Football (Group Games)

The official Tokyo 2020 website has a full rundown of what events are taking place when. Click here to check it out.

How to follow the action

The Herald will have live updates of the Oly Whites' match against South Korea from 7.00pm. You can watch the action live on Sky Sport 5.

Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Sports in action tomorrow

Archery (Individual Ranking Round)

Rowing (Heats)