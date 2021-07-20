Tokyo Olympics 2020 (July 21): Football Ferns, softball, opening ceremony time, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

Oly Whites ready for Games challenge, Kiwi Olympian reveals miraculous injury recovery, Warriors forced to name patchwork team plus more. Video / NZ Herald

Oly Whites ready for Games challenge, Kiwi Olympian reveals miraculous injury recovery, Warriors forced to name patchwork team plus more. Video / NZ Herald

After being postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics is finally here.

The opening ceremony is officially set to kickoff at 11pm on Friday, but some events actually start today.

Here's all you need to know about today's action (Wednesday, 21 July).

Kiwis in action today

Women's football

11.30pm: New Zealand v Australia (Women's Group G) at Tokyo Stadium

The Football Ferns start their Olympics campaign against Australia, in what may already be a must-win match.

The Ferns were drawn in a difficult group with their transtasman rivals as well as women's football powerhouse United States and Sweden.

With the top two of each of the three groups (Groups E, F and G) and the two best third-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals stage, the Ferns will be hoping for a result against the Matlidas, a team New Zealand haven't beaten in 29 games since October 1994.

"Being around for so long, I've always wanted to beat Australia, and this is a perfect opportunity for us to do that," said Ferns veteran Ria Percival.

"We're all really happy that we have got them first up, so we can hit the ground running, and hopefully we can get a result from that game which will push us through for the other two pool games."

Ria Percival in action for the Football Ferns. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Erin Nayler, Anna Leat

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Claudia Bunge, Abby Erceg, Anna Green, Meikayla Moore, Ali Riley, Marisa van der Meer

Midfielders: Katie Bowen, Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Emma Rolston

Forwards: Gabi Rennie, Michaela Robertson, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

The rest of the events today

Softball

12pm: Australia v Japan (Sky Sport 3)

3pm: Italy v United States (Sky Sport 3)

6pm: Mexico v Canada (Sky Sport 3)

Women's football

7.30pm: Great Britain v Chile (Sky Sport 6)

8pm: China v Brazil (Sky Sport 5)

8.30pm: Sweden v United States (Sky Sport 8)

10.30pm: Japan v Canada (Sky Sport 6)

11pm: Zambia v Netherlands (Sky Sport 5)

11.30pm: Australia v New Zealand (Sky Sport 8)

How to follow the action

The Herald will have live updates of the Ferns' first match of the competition from 10pm. You can watch the action live on Sky Sport 8, with coverage beginning at 11.20pm.

The softball action will be live on Sky Sport 3 from 11.50am. The rest of the football is also live on Sky Sport throughout the evening.

Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Tomorrow's events

Softball

12pm: United States v Canada

3pm: Mexico v Japan

6pm: Italy v Australia

Men's football

7.30pm: Egypt v Spain

8pm: New Zealand v Republic of Korea

8pm: Mexico v France

8.30pm: Côte d'Ivoire v Saudi Arabia

10.30pm: Argentina v Australia

11pm: Honduras v Romania

11pm: Japan v South Africa

11.30pm: Brazil v Germany