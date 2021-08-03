Tokyo Olympics 2020: David Nyika leaving options open, but hints at move abroad to pursue professional career

The Kiwi wins bronze after losing his semifinal against outstanding Russian Gadzhimagomedov. Video / Sky Sport

David Nyika has hinted a move abroad could be in his near future as he looks toward his future as a professional boxer.

The 25-year-old all but closed the book on his amateur career on Tuesday after suffering a split decision loss to Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov in the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympic Games' heavyweight tournament, noting his apprenticeship in the sport was now complete.

While he was beaten in the semifinal, Nyika leaves Tokyo with a bronze medal and he sights set on the next phase of his career.

"The world is my oyster right now," Nyika said. "My plan was always to turn professional after Rio, so I'm a little bit late to the party, but I'm hoping there will be a few offers on the table.

"I've completed my apprenticeship. I don't feel like I'm making a living right now from amateur boxing. If that were to change then I may consider (remaining an amateur), but at the moment I'm feeling like I need to start building a nest egg so I can live again after boxing."

Nyika has been honing his craft in the amateur ranks since 2011, notching up 76 bouts for 62 wins.

He has noted he doesn't plan on staying in the sport for a long time, and signalled his intentions for what's to come when he made his professional debut in the cruiserweight division in February on the undercard of the local heavyweight clash between Joseph Parker and Junior Fa, claiming a first-round knockout win over Jesse Maio.

After proving he belongs with the best in his days as an amateur – culminating in a bronze medal in Tokyo to go with his Commonwealth golds in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions – Nyika will now field offers from promoters and assess his next step.

David Nyika claimed the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo / Photosport

Speaking to Sky Sport, he said that next step would likely take him abroad as he believed he had reached his ceiling training in New Zealand.

"I've made it my priority to make it to an Olympics, and medalling was a big part of that. I feel like my stocks go up from today. Even though I didn't make it right to the top, I feel like I've given a good account of myself and I'm really excited to see what the future holds.

David Nyika made his professional debut in February 2021. Photo / Photosport

"This is a lonely sport for all athletes. For me, I've got a very small group of people that I work with and it really does fall back on to me in terms of picking myself up. So, to have a stable and to have a steady coach is really important.

"There are levels to boxing and at the moment I'm not getting the kind of work I need in terms of sparring. My strength and conditioning is incredible, but there's just the icing on the cake which I need to work towards. I've got a British passport. I'd love to move to the UK and see what's available over there. But yeah, show me the money. I have no idea what the future holds for me and I'm excited just like everyone else is to see what the future holds."