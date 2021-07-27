Tokyo Olympics 2020: Commentator sacked for deplorable racist comment

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps day five and Sailing Professor Mark Orams reviews the sailing. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

A Greek table tennis commentator has reportedly been sacked from the Olympics after he made deplorable comments about a South Korean player.

According to reports, ERT television fired journalist Dimosthenis Karmiris for racist remarks he made during the match between Korea's when Jeoung Young-sik and Greece's Panagiotis Gionis.

"Their eyes are narrow so I can't understand how they can see the ball moving back and forth," Karmiris reportedly said while allegedly making hand gestures and laughing.

"Racist comments have no place on public television," ERT said in a statement. "The collaboration between ERT and Dimosthenis Karmiris was terminated today, immediately after the morning show."

Jeoung beat Gionis 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 14-12.