Tokyo Olympics 2020: Awesome scenes after star finishes last

Flores was absolutely shattered after completing the men's 50km walk. Photo / via Twitter

Flores was absolutely shattered after completing the men's 50km walk. Photo / via Twitter

Claudio Villanueva Flores broke down in tears when he was the last competitor to cross the line in the men's 50km race walk.

The Ecuadorian finished in four hours, 53 minutes and nine seconds – just over an hour after Poland's Dawid Tomala won gold – sparking hugely emotional scenes.

Officials congratulated Flores and offered him bags of ice to cool down on a sweltering day. His courageous effort will go down as one of the most heartwarming moments of the Games.

Claudio Villanueva Flores culminó la competencia de 50 km marcha en último lugar. Sin duda es una acción de admirar por su esfuerzo y el deseo de terminar la misma pese a su lesión. Su tiempo: 4:53:10 👏🏻🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/klZzskxB6m — Mikaela Marín (@MikaelaMarinC) August 6, 2021

"It brings tears to my eyes watching that," one commentator said. "How he can even stay standing on his feet, I do not know.

The Ecuadorian finished in four hours, 53 minutes and nine seconds. Photo / via Twitter

"I've got a lump in my throat."

Full Kiwi schedule below. Click on a name to see athlete's bio, upcoming events, past Games performance and medal chance.

‌

Another commentator added: "It's the first time a 47th-placed finisher has brought tears to my eyes, but it's lovely to see.

"I salute you, Claudio."